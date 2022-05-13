For quite a few years, those who stopped in Brownsville as part of their National Road Festival visit were able to enjoy works by some interesting artists.
Each May since 2000, the Frank L. Melega Art Museum located in the historic town named an “Artist of the Pike,” who exhibited his or her works in conjunction with the festival. Unfortunately, this all came to a halt two years ago when pandemic put a stop to what had become an eagerly anticipated annual event.
This year, with COVID-19 cases on the decline, things at the museum seem to be back on track with the naming of noteworthy photographer Stephen Beckman as the 2022 Artist of the Pike. Beckman, who happens to be working in and contributing to the community, will show between 20 and 25 photographic images in an exhibit titled “Every Town Has a Story . . . Some Need to Be Told.”
“Brownsville is a community rich in history, but has been lost in recent years due to economic and other challenges,” Beckman said. “The upcoming photographic exhibit will highlight this great history and its ongoing revitalization.”
The exhibit has two components. The first looks at the comparison of historic and current images of the town. The second is a pictorial journey of the saving and revitalization of the “Maria’s Lovers” house into an Airbnb. The house was the primary filming location for “Maria’s Lovers,” a post World War II-period film released 1984.
With over 1,500 digitized photos of Brownsville at his disposal, Beckman plans to exhibit some of the town’s buildings back in the day of its bustling economy along side recent photos of the same building.
The majority of the images he’s collected are dated between the 1890 and 1935 time frame and consist of buildings, town, events, railroad, mining, human interest, boats and more. He also has images he’s taken over the past four years capturing the current condition of the town.
In the exhibit, Beckman will also include photos of what the “Maria’s Lovers” house looked like before its renovation along with photos of the newly restored house, which is now available to the public for overnight stays.
“In my exhibit I hope to create knowledge of the historic town, of what it was and what it can become,” Beckman said.
To make it easier for exhibit goers, the photographer plans to have captions for each of the photos and provide an artist’s statement about his work and the exhibit.
Currently a full-time pharmaceutical executive, Beckman is personally invested in the renewal of Brownsville through several projects he’s worked on in the community.
These include creation of the historical photo gallery in the TREK building’s main lobby and the coffee table book created for St Peter’s Church as a gift for supporting donors to the recently constructed youth/activity center. He’s also done some private projects to promote the town for different initiatives.
Beckman started taking photos at the age of 13 and continued on through much of high school. After entering college, he put his photography hobby on hold and didn’t take it up again until his late 20s, mostly for personal enjoyment. By his early 40s, friends and family began asking him if they could buy some of his prints, and he also began taking portraiture as a favor for those who admired his work.
Seven years ago, he and a very close friend, Charles Hoopes, started aperture22, a professional photography studio. While he is currently only a part-time photographer, he said that, as he nears retirement from the pharmaceutical company, he hopes to take up professional photography on a full-time basis.
“There is nothing better than creating something with the most powerful tool in art: light,” said Beckman, who admits to having a passion for black & white, fine art, portrait, event, and landscape photography. Those interested in learning more about his work can visit his website at www.aperturpro22.com.
Beckman’s first camera was a Canon AE-1. Currently he owns four digital and one film camera, plus a collection of 150 antique cameras.
“I hope that when people stop by to see the exhibit, they will see what Brownsville once was and that they will be inspired to help create a better town in the future,” Beckman said. “Brownsville has a rich history and is a great place to live and work, and I feel that it has great promise.”
During the National Road Festival, a meet the artist reception will be held at the Frank L. Melega Museum, 69 Market St. in Brownsville, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited. The exhibit “Every Town Has a Story . . . Some Need to be Told” will run through the month of May and there is no admission fee.
Frank R. Melega, the son of artist Frank L. Melega, will be on hand during the two-day opener to discuss his father’s art. Patrick Daugherty, the museum’s art director, will also be available for discussion of the exhibit and art works in the museum‘s permanent collection. For more information, phone 724-785-9331 or melegaartmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.