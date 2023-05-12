There is something magical about being outdoors and surrounded by nature that can spark creativity and inspiration.
And what better way to do that than by joining the Pike Days Paint Out event in Southwestern Pennsylvania’s beautiful Laurel Highlands region? The event, now in its third year, is a partnership between Touchstone Center for Crafts and the National Road Heritage Corridor, and promises to be a day filled with art, inspiration, and fun.
On Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Pike Days Paint Out. The event will take place at two locations: the scenic Christian W. Klay Winery in Chalkhill and the historic Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville. Participants will be surrounded by stunning mountains and valleys, providing endless inspiration for their artwork.
“The Historic National Road moves through some of the most historically significant, visually beautiful, and culturally vibrant areas of southwestern Pennsylvania. We are thrilled with this opportunity to partner with Touchstone to provide artists with an opportunity to interpret the beauty of the corridor,” said Sarah Collier, National Road Heritage Corridor’s executive director.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance and should bring their favorite art supplies to paint, draw, or photograph alongside beginner and seasoned artisans. National Road Heritage Corridor and Touchstone will also offer demonstrations by nationally known artists, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from the best. After the event, participants’ work will be photographed for judging, and winners will receive prizes.
“As an artist living and working in this region, I am inspired every day by the stunning scenery of mountains, valleys, rolling hills, and charming buildings. Painting outdoors is a great way to appreciate what we sometimes take for granted,” said Touchstone Marketing Manager Dean Simpson.
The event is part of Remake Learning Days, a nationwide program that encourages families to explore, wonder, and learn together. With more than 275 events taking place in Southwestern PA between May 4-23, there is something for everyone.
Even those who don’t want to paint are welcome to attend to watch the artists in action. There is no charge or registration necessary to observe. It’s an opportunity to witness the creative process and appreciate the beauty of the Laurel Highlands. The event is also open to schools and groups, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch or visit one of many local eating establishments. To register or learn more about the event, please visit touchstonecrafts.org or call 724-329-1370.
