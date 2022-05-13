Machinery from yesteryear will take center stage at the National Pike Steam Show, a National Road Festival event in Brownsville.
The National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association’s annual event is returning in 2022 as the only local Pike Days event that did not go on hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“Nobody else did anything, so we were swamped. The place was insane,” said event coordinator Scott Higinbotham.
He said 3,000 to 4,000 people attended each day in 2021, and he expects a large crowd to return in 2022. The free event is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 and 22 at 222 Spring Road, Brownsville.
A highlight of the event is the rock crushers, where children load large stones into machines and watch them transform, Higinbotham said.
“The kids, of course, like our rock crushers. They have something they can barely carry crushed down to a little piece of gravel,” he said.
The event highlights antique equipment, including construction equipment, steam traction and portable engines, gas engines and tractors, he said. Higinbotham said people of all ages enjoy observing the machinery at work and on display.
There will also be a shingle mill, a virtual coal mine display, a flour corn mill and a sawmill. A working blacksmith will display his skills, and there will also be a rope making demonstration, Higinbotham said.
“We’re always excited about it, and getting everything fired up and running again,” he said.
A playground is also open for the children. There will also be live music, a flea market and a craft area, he said.
Higinbotham said guests also enjoy the food sold at their booths.
“All our food is made on site,” he said.
The event was featured on Pennsylvania Cable Network, and he expects that the show will draw guests who have not attended in previous years.
“We’re excited about having the show this year, and I think we’ll draw some more interest,” he said. “Everyone that saw it said it went really well.”
Proceeds from the event benefit the National Pike Steam, Gas, and Horse Association. For more information, visit www.nationalpike.com or email info@nationalpike.com.
