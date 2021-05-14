The National Road is rife with history.
Stretching for 600 miles, the nation’s first federally funded highway crosses six states and runs through Fayette, Washington and Somerset counties in Pennsylvania.
For more than four decades, communities have celebrated Route 40 as part of the National Road Festival.
The pandemic stopped the celebration last year. While individual communities are offering some events this year, the cornerstone of the festival – the National Pike Wagon train – will not make its annual journey through the area.
Doc Sherry, master of the wagon train, announced the decision in early March, citing pandemic-related concerns.
Still, the local stretch of the National Road offers many exciting opportunities to take a step back in time.
Featured on these pages are a number of attractions to visit and learn more about the area’s rich history.
For a more in-depth listing of historical stops along Route 40 in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland, visit www.nationalroadpa.org.
