The Summit Inn on Chestnut Ridge was built by the Summit Hotel Co., formed by a group of wealthy men who aimed to build a mountain resort with “exceptional quality and durability.” It was first opened to the public in 1907. At the time, the National Road and the original Fayette Springs Hotel had fallen into disrepair. The hotel company intended to create a getaway for wealthy city dwellers and their families to enjoy fresh mountain air and spectacular views. Then, Uniontown was home to more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the world. Among the famous hotel guests were Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone, and Thomas Edison, who brought the American Science Wizards to test their inventions on the mountain. The 1950s were a difficult time for the inn as the coal industry withdrew from the area. Don Shoemaker and Eunice Shoemaker were recruited from The Bedford Springs Hotel in hopes of reviving the hotel. It is now being run by the third generation of the Shoemaker family.

