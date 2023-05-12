Wharton Iron Furnace was used to produce cannonballs during the Civil War for the Union Army. It is one of two restored stone iron furnaces in Fayette County. The furnace initially went out of blast sometime before 1850 and was abandoned until the Civil War necessitated its use to produce materials for the Union’s war effort. The Wharton Iron Furnace was constructed by Congressman Andrew Stewart, who was the first U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Stewart was appointed to his position by President James Monroe. The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources restored the site in 1962. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.