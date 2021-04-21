More than half of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School students received the Tuition Opportunity Partnership Scholarship (TOPS), thanks to an anonymous donor who gave $4.1 million to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
Many parents of Geibel students lost jobs and faced economic distress that put a strain on their ability to pay tuition, said Principal Sharyn Zalno. The school did not lose any students thanks to the diocese-wide program, which allocated tuition money to 53% of Geibel students.
The school formed a committee to address needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which included finding a solution to the financial stress of its families, adhering to mandates and restructuring for COVID-19 mitigation.
“We were in-person instruction from day 1, five days a week,” she said.
The school hired additional staff members to deep clean and sanitize the school after hours, and to clean and sanitize throughout the school day. They removed furniture from classrooms so desks could be placed six feet apart. Temperatures were taken for everyone entering the building, visitors were limited and masks were required, Zalno said. The school also provided tri-fold shields for each student, which they carried to and from each class and placed on their desks.
“The teachers were able to see the kids. The kids were able to look to their left and right and see the students next to them and talk to them,” she said.
Students who preferred remote learning could participate in synchronous instruction. Some students wanted to switch learning models after starting remotely, and the school was flexible with those decisions, Zalno said.
The school was also able to continue with its sports programs through the fall and winter.
Their mitigation efforts worked, she said. They did not have anyone in the school who tested positive for the coronavirus. A small number of people who had contact to COVID-19 quarantined, she said.
“In person instruction, with all the covid restrictions, proved to be successful and everyone worked together, even with the restrictions,” she said. “We were able to have a very successful school year.”
The school put games on Facebook so parents could watch, and staff members sometimes met virtually. School officials and teachers realized the breadth of options with virtual connectivity through the pandemic, and plan to use them more often in the future.
“Some of the virtual programs were excellent in being able to keep people connected,” she said.
Zoom meetings were useful for teachers when they weren’t able to gather in person, and teachers discovered additional apps which they also plan to use in the future.
The TOPS program is also going to continue, and they plan to keep the additional cleaning crew members on staff.
Zalno said they are planning a traditional graduation, although attendance may be limited. The ceremony will be streamed live for those who cannot attend.
“Despite all the challenges, it’s been a very successful year for everyone – students, faculty, parents – and we’re looking forward to the next year to take the things we learned and moving forward,” she said.
