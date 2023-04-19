Projects from county-wide broadband and recreation, to business parks and the ongoing construction of a new prison were among the many strides made in Fayette County last year.
In July, the county hired Michael Baker International of Pittsburgh to conduct a study, connectivity hub and final report to bring high-speed internet to all of Fayette County.
The study will be done on April 27, and its findings will be presented to the commissioners.
“The study will not just tell us where broadband is needed, but how to get funding for it,” Commissioner Scott Dunn said. “It will give us funding mechanisms and a way to move forward.”
“We’re in a position now to move ahead,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
In May, Fayette became the fourth county in the state to have an infrastructure bank available to all county municipalities and authorities. The banks offer low-interest loans for either transportation or utility infrastructure projects that support economic development and public safety.
“It’s definitely something positive for the whole county since municipalities and authorities can come through us to get some funding for their projects,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
He noted that one of the best features of an infrastructure bank is that it can be used as a match for grants, and is not as restrictive as grants from the state or the federal government.
Vicites also highlighted the progress that was made on the Sheepskin Trail in 2022. In October, officials celebrated the opening of the Point Marion link of the trail. That was the latest addition to the 34-mile rail-trail, and links the borough to Springhill Township’s Nilan community.
“It’s making progress into Uniontown now,” Vicites said.
He said the city is seeking grant money for that section of trail, and there are other municipalities preparing to move forward, too.
“North Union Township and Georges Township are in the planning stages now,” according to Vicites.
Dunn said the trail and tourism overall are moving in the right direction, adding that the county was gifted 338 acres of abandoned rail from Malkan Inc. of Uniontown in 2022. He said the commissioners will start mapping out and seeing where additional trails can spur off from The Sheepskin Trail to different areas like Waltersburg, Masontown, Smithfield and Brownsville.
Progress continued on the new $44 million prison project with Dunn saying the ribbon cutting for the new facility is scheduled for May 5.
“If we had not done this before the supply chain issues and inflation, this would have cost the county double what we’re paying now for it,” Dunn said.
“It’s on path to be open and up and running so the legal end of it and the lawsuits are not out there now,” Lohr said.
Over the past couple of years, the county faced several lawsuits brought over the conditions of the current aging facility.
The new prison will be located at the former site of the Army Reserve Training Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown. It will replace the current prison next to the courthouse, which was built in 1892.
A work in progress is the North Union Business Park.
The county finalized the purchase of nearly 60 acres of land from Mount St. Macrina in North Union Township last year through the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Fayette.
“This is a long-term project of growth and development,” Vicites said.
In March 2022, the county received a $500,000 grant from the state to renovate the Gallatin Bank Building in downtown Uniontown. Once that was done, officials started moving some county offices, like the Fayette County Election Bureau, into the building. The move allowed the bureau to improve its operations with better technology, visibility, security, cleanliness, access, more room, a waiting area with chairs, said Lohr.
“It’s all around a better thing for anyone with questions and filling out forms, for those running for office,” Lohr said. “It’s so much easier to obtain that information now.”
