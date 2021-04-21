Albert Gallatin Area School District officials are looking forward to a return to full-time, in-person instruction as its remaining teachers are vaccinated, said Superintendent Christopher Pegg.
Providing multiple learning models for students throughout the 2020-2021 school year provided a challenge to staff, he said, with about 40% of students opting to learn remotely.
“So far, the biggest challenge is obviously dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and having a variety of ways that we are trying to educate students,” he said.
Local spread of the coronavirus forced Fayette County schools to switch to full virtual instruction at times during the school year.
“And then we’re back with only about 60% in person,” he said. “Trying to help kids academically, socially, emotionally – doing all that is very challenging.”
He noted technological advancements in the school district were significant as the school shifted to remote learning models, meeting long-term goals years in advance. Before COVID-19, only kindergarten through 6th grade students had devices.
“It pushed us ahead by six years. Now we have a Chromebook in the hands of all of our students,” Pegg said.
The pandemic also introduced school staff to tools they plan to use in the future, which he called the “silver lining.” Officials plan to keep their virtual learning management system, Google Hangouts, and other tools for virtual connectivity. He said virtual meetings proved invaluable for parent-teacher conferences that facilitated “meaningful conversations about children’s needs.”
“These things will never go away,” he said.
The school also purchased equipment and supplies for cleaning and sanitizing the schools, and they deep clean each building once a week.
“The schools are healthier now than they’ve ever been. I think this will forever be in place,” Pegg said.
He expects this will improve attendance with fewer students spreading germs, not just for COVID-19 but for colds and other sicknesses.
He said in March they were hoping to return to full-time in-person instruction as the remainder of its teachers are vaccinated. Barring times when cases of the coronavirus were reported in schools, students who chose in-person instruction were in their classrooms four days per week for much of the school year. Fridays were used as a virtual learning day, which allowed teachers additional prep time and gave staffers a day to deep clean the school.
Pegg recognized the stressful times for students and staff, and said he appreciates their diligence and efforts.
The school has tentative plans for in-person graduation and prom. Graduation will likely take place similarly to the 2020 graduation, which involved an outdoor graduation in smaller groups. Prom was tentatively scheduled for May 21 at Lakeside Venues in McClellandtown, using both the indoor and outdoor facilities.
Pegg said they were continuing to monitor any changes to regulations as they finalized their plans.
