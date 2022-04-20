Members of Fayette County’s garden clubs have continued their hard work to beautify their communities.
“Our purpose is civic beautification and horticulture education,” said Becky Ambrosini, the president of the Connellsville Garden Club.
The club started in 1972, and members annually maintain the planters around parts of the city’s Great Allegheny Passage, as well as along Pittsburgh Street in Connellsville.
The group’s major project started eight years ago to transform the area near the Carnegie Free Library that once housed the old Cameron School into a park.
Ambrosini said the club has raised $215,000 so far for the multi-phase Cameron Park project through various donations and grants.
Last year, the club finished the first half of the eight-phase project by putting up light poles and running electricity through the park.
The remaining phases include the installation of an amphitheater, landscaping/gardens and walkways, paved parking, park benches, picnic tables, a water fountain, a children’s play and educational area, and a revitalization of the basketball court.
The major project for the Great Meadows Garden Club in Farmington just happens to be as old as the club itself.
The club has maintained the lookout at the Blue Star Memorial Highway since 1957, which was the time the club started and members decided to take care of the look-out area.
“We plant flowers in the spring and make and keep the beds,” said Wanda Sherry, the president of the Great Meadows Garden Club.
The Blue Star Memorial Highway is a tribute to the armed forces that have defended the county.
Sherry said once they plant flowers on Memorial Day, the members are there every week to maintain the blooms, while crews from Henry Clay Township cut the grass.
She added that maintaining that area as their oldest ongoing project has been something very special for the club’s members, and their efforts are hardly overlooked.
“Anytime somebody stops and we’re there, they thank us for taking care of it,” Sherry said. “We’re very proud of that Blue Star Memorial.”
Sherry said the club is always looking for donations.
For the Hopwood Garden Club, their dedication to beautification is not bound to either summer or winter.
Cathy Anderson, the president of the Hopwood Garden Club, said it started in 1968, and members’ duties includes filling all the planters in Hopwood during the summer months. At Christmastime, they decorate the planters with pine and poinsettias.
“The reactions are always positive,” Anderson said. “Everybody loves it.”
She added that some businesses along Route 40 in Hopwood have even taken it upon themselves to help water the flowers in the planters; others also help take care of them.
Anderson added that the club members also take care of the two big planters in the center of Hopwood, and receive many compliments on how beautiful they are.
She added that the club is always looking for new members and volunteers to help out, especially with watering the flowers in the planters throughout the town as it is becoming a difficult task for the older club members.
