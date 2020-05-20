2019 brought progress on several fronts for the City of Uniontown, some more noticeable than others.
Perhaps the most noticeable of all was the completion of improvements at Bailey Park that resulted in the return of Uniontown Area High School baseball there for the first time in five years after multiple setbacks in park and field renovation projects.
Looking back at 2019, City Clerk Kim Marshall recalled that long-awaited achievement and other business such as Uniontown City Council’s adoption of a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Act establishing tax exemptions for certain deteriorated industrial, commercial and other business properties.
Flooding remained a challenge for Uniontown last year, and Marshall noted that city officials responded by moving forward with a detailed engineering analysis done by K2 Engineering, the city’s engineering firm, to determine what flood mitigation course the city could and should take.
Stemming from a $162,000 flood mitigation program grant approved for the city by the Commonwealth Financing Authority in November 2017, the project allowed for modeling and mapping of Redstone Creek and Coal Lick Run within the Hydrologic Engineering Center River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) study area and setting the city up to pursue more flood mitigation funding.
Marshall recalled that the city in 2019 also implemented new computer software in the sewage office for more streamlined recording and accounting of city sewer customer accounts along with switching to monthly billing in what Marshall said was an effort to make it more affordable for customers to pay bills. The city also approved credit card and online payments for sewage customers.
Those weren’t the only changes in the sewage office last year, as Elaine Otterstrom succeeded Thomasina Burner as sewage office supervisor.
Marshall hopes the city’s busy year that was will help this and future years be better ones for Uniontown.
“We got a lot done in 2019,” Marshall said.
