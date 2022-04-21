An initiative to help make Fayette County healthier that started in 2021 could have decades-long benefits for county residents.
The Blue Zones Project is a community well-being initiative designed to help residents lower their risk of illness and disease so they can live longer and enjoy a better quality of life.
According to a Share Care community well-being index, Fayette County ranks as number 52 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in terms of wellness.
In Fayette County, aspects of community wellness such as access to health care and resources, economic security and housing and transportation rank well below the national average.
The Blue Zones Project was inspired by National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner, who identified five regions worldwide with higher-than-average concentrations of people living to the age of 100 or older. Buettner’s research found nine parameters that help a population live longer and healthier, including diet, exercise and a sense of community.
The leadership and organizations engaged in Fayette County include over 100 individual community leaders and stakeholders, a 100% engagement from all the county commissioners as well as state and federal representatives, and over 30 organizations like schools, work sites, economic development agencies, city planners, county planners, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and youth organizations.
In October, the Fayette Living Well Coalition, which works to help improve health and quality of life in the county, hosted representatives from the Blue Zone Project for public sessions and then a county assessment. The preliminary results of the assessment were released late last year.
“We scored very high across a number of categories,” said Mike Quinn, the chairman of the Fayette Living Well Coalition.
On the scale between 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, Fayette County ranked 4 in the category of cross-section leadership, 4.5 for governing body support and continuity, 5 for alignment of community current initiatives, 3 for funding strategies and 4.5 for need, feasibility and impact.
Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Fayette Living Well Coalition, said, for Fayette County, implementing Blue Zones Project across the region would create a projected $424 million in combined medical cost savings, improved productivity, regional economic impact, media value and related follow-on community grants over the next 10 years.
She added that the county faces an impending decline in the future health of its population as the compounding effect of the current lifestyle risks and chronic-disease burden will cause future medical costs and lost productivity costs to increase by $1.18 billion annually 10 years from now.
With several planning and group meetings scheduled at the beginning of this year, Nuttall said they’re lining up funding for a three-year program that includes hiring staff with the Blue Zone Project supporting the program along the way.
Nuttall said once funding is secured, they’ll begin rolling out the project.
“By adopting certain systemic changes, whole communities have been able to re-engineer environments and culture to make the healthy choice the easy choice for the entire population,” Nuttall said.
