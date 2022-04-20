For the Herald-Standard
The Brownsville Area School District focused on the basic needs of its students in 2021 as the school transitioned back toward in-person instruction.
“We were able to transition back pretty smoothly. Our teachers adjusted very well. Our students adjusted very well,” said Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer.
Hartbauer said the school is placing an emphasis on the mental health of its students. They entered into a five-year contract with Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services to provide outside help.
He noted the pandemic caused delays in education for which the school is trying to compensate.
“We have a lot of emphasis on meeting the students where they are. We recognize that they aren’t going to be on the same level as kids in the past,” he said. “They really missed the socialization and interactions that are so fundamental during the developmental stage.”
Hartbauer said the pandemic reinforced how important teachers are to their students, and how important the daily routine of kids going to school is for a smoothly functioning family with working parents. He said the long-term effects of the pandemic may not be fully understood for years.
“We might not see for another 10 years the impact that it had,” he said. “People understand more the value of public education, and the value to parents at home, too. There are a lot of ramifications if the kids are not in school.”
The school conducted surveys with families and teachers that directed the district’s focus toward mental health and diversity. He said teachers expressed a desire to “do the right things” regarding inclusivity, but wanted further instruction on how to meet the needs of all of their students and “how to have hard conversations.”
The school was chosen to participate in the Learn 2025 National Commission as one of 25 schools across the country to revamp the educational system through AASA, The School Superintendents Association. Brownsville selected a team of administrators and faculty to work with educators across the country and redesign an education system that is “student centered equity focused and future driven,” Hartbauer said.
“There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The school also developed a cyber school program, with participating elementary students receiving live instruction from teachers and middle school students participating in asynchronous learning. They district upgraded their technology to enhance their online learning programs.
The district also increased its custodial maintenance to provide a clean and safe environment for students and implemented social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, he said.
One of the challenges the school district faced was due to teachers absenteeism because of quarantining requirements. He said that missed classes had a “trickle-down effect” that resulted in missed preparation time for teachers.
“Teachers are exhausted. We recognize that,” he said.
He said that the pandemic emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of students in building a necessary foundation for their education. Hartbauer said the school was able to provide for students’ socio-emotional needs and that teachers stepped up to fill voids.
“I’m very proud of what our teachers have gone through and how they’ve held in there in very difficult times,” he said. “They’ve kept the kids at the forefront and I think that’s what’s important.”
