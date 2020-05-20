Brownsville made new strides in 2019 as new projects generated more interest in the community and new businesses opened their doors, said Brownsville Borough Council President Tracy S. Zivcovich.
The Perennial Project was a beautification effort orchestrated in collaboration with Brownsville Area High School Students in Action, the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County and Brownsville Borough Council.
"It really kicked off a huge community engagement initiative where we had about 100 people showing up," she said.
That partnership, along with the community involvement, spurred more activities. The student-led group dedicated the Cast Iron Amphitheater in 2017, which has continued drawing residents with live performances. Their next project is expanding the Brownsville Free Public Library. UPMC provided a donation and received a $137,500 tax credit through DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.
More businesses are also popping up in the borough's downtown. A longstanding bar in town, which had been closed for several years, was revitalized and reopened with an antique theme, now called Pickers Pub & Grub. She said business was growing, and they recently expanded their facility. The borough has also added businesses including restaurants and a photography center.
"There are really a lot of things that people can do as far as come and visit," she said, noting the borough's wharf near its downtown district and Nemacolin Castle.
She said the newly elected council members have worked hard, and they collaborate well together. They are also nearing one of their long-term goals – to provide 24/7 police coverage in the borough. She said they hired an additional full-time police officer after securing a grant, in addition to their part-time officers.
She noted many municipalities have fewer officers, and many face struggles with keeping their libraries open. In Brownsville, they are adding to their police force and expanding their library.
"I think that we are moving forward. We're very excited about the interest we have in our community," she said. "There's a lot of work and collaboration going on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.