Millions of dollars in new construction and investments were made to business parks in Fayette County in 2022.
Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has three fully-developed business parks in Fayette County.
They are the Dunbar Township Business Park, the University Business Park in North Union Township and the Fayette Business Park in Georges Township. The three business parks combine make up a total of more than 800 acres.
“Fay-Penn’s business parks have been successful as home to a variety of businesses from small commercial operations to major international corporations,” said Jim Gray, Director of Economic Development with Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
Gray said over the years, the business parks have been fortunate to attract many new high-tech manufacturing companies such as Argon ST (Boeing), Johnson Matthey, Hunter Panels, Advanced Acoustic Concepts and others.
Last year, Gray said Fay-Penn constructed and sold a 100,500 square-foot speculative building in the Fayette Business Park, and a private developer broke ground on a multi-tenant medical facility.
“Today, Fay-Penn has only 8.5 acres available in the 311-acre Fayette Business Park,” he said.
He added some of those companies at the parks have undergone multiple expansions over the years as illustrated by the 2022 building expansion by Advanced Acoustic Concepts in the University Business Park, with another expansion currently underway.
Last year also brought the construction of a Sheetz convenience store and gas station on property purchased by Fay-Penn at the University Business Park as well as construction beginning on another 100,000 square-foot speculative building in the Dunbar Township Business Park with completion scheduled for spring of this year.
Also in 2022, Fay-Penn began negotiations with Oriden, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Power, to lease parcels for two solar farms in the Dunbar Township Business Park and on another Fay-Penn property in Springhill Township. Gray said it’s anticipated these solar farm operations will be completed this year.
“In summary, it is estimated that the projects mentioned above represent more than $35 million in new construction investment in the three business parks alone,” Gray said.
In other news with business parks in 2022, the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Fayette closed on acquiring nearly 60 acres of property from Mount Saint Macrina in North Union Township for the North Union Commercial Park to be constructed on the property along Route 40.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites said the commercial park will be something of an extension to the Route 40 Business Park.
“It’s going to be nice,” Vicites said, adding that the park will have a residential component, a town center and a senior high rise or patio homes. “This is a long-term project of growth and development.”
