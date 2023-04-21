For the borough of Waynesburg, 2022 was a busy year business-wise.
Greg Leathers, borough mayor since November 2020, said more businesses have opened on High Street and the surrounding area than any other time he can recall.
“The new enterprises include beauty salons, food stores, gift shops, Farley’s coffee and ice cream shop and a new design emporium,” he said. “The business district continues to try to attract more visitors to the downtown area.”
If everything goes as planned, people parking downtown to patronize the new and established businesses will find a redesigned parking control system in effect by summer. Currently, a parking control monitor patrols the streets and marks a spot on the road near a parked car with a chalk mark. When the monitor comes back two hours later and finds the car still parked, he or she issues a citation.
A new technological mechanism will record the license plate of a parked car electronically, eliminating the need for a chalk mark. If the owner of the parked car hasn’t moved it in the two-hour parking limit, the monitor will issue a ticket which can be printed on the new recording device. The system will be implemented in the area on and around High Street.
“People like lawyers who come into town will now also be able to purchase a day pass online so they won’t have to go out and move their car every two hours,” Leathers said. “Council is also working on upgrading our parking regulations to conform to the new system.”
The mayor’s office also is working with the police department to create incentives to encourage new recruits to enlist. According to Leathers, council is considering a couple of new ideas for incentives to add more officers to the department.
“Like other municipalities across the nation, Waynesburg has a need for more police officers,” he said.
At the beginning of March, the solicitor initiated a new program that looks at tax exempt properties to insure they’re properly classified as tax exempt.
“The list is rather long,” Leathers said. “Some that qualify are rather obvious like the county properties, churches and the university. We do want to make sure that those who deserve the status continue to get it.”
The borough sewer system renewal project continues to progress.
“We’re putting in a totally new system, and the engineering study, the loans and plans are finalized,” Leathers said. “The project continues to show progress.”
In July, the mayor bet his hat against Rick Sebak, producer and narrator for several PBS programs, that it would rain in Waynesburg on Rain Day. During Sebak’s visit, videographers recorded his experiences in town and uploaded it to YouTube.com.
Because it rained, Leathers won the bet, and Sebak presented him with a straw boater hat Sebak had since the days he bought it in Paris when he was a student studying abroad.
“As mayor, I’ve certainly enjoyed the experience,” said Leathers, a former councilman who will leave office after the voters decide who the new mayor will be in the 2023 municipal election.
