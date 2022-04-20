For the Herald-Standard
Teachers and students within the Connellsville Area School District rose above the challenges they faced in 2021, said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Bradley.
“I think what we saw were some challenges that were experienced by our families, our students and our staff. We saw challenges and we also saw a lot of individuals rise to the challenges, to meet those challenges and beat those challenges,” he said. “We also grew in our empathy.”
One of the programs the school implemented was an after-school tutoring program for students who were missing classes due to isolation or quarantine requirements. He said teachers were available to those students to help them with any makeup work. Teachers also granted students additional flexibility for makeup work, he said.
As the required length of quarantine was reduced for students with potential COVID-19 exposures, he said students were more easily able to transition back to in-person learning without falling behind in their classes.
“Fortunately, as we evolved as a society, we saw decreased need for after-school tutoring. We saw kids more quickly and safely coming back into school,” Bradley said.
The after-school tutoring program was not used as extensively as he hoped, Bradley said. He speculated the need for after-school help was lower than anticipated because students were receiving sufficient help from their teachers remotely.
The COVID-19 pandemic affirmed district officials’ resolve to emphasize technology in the hands of students. He said the school district was one-to-one in technology before the shift to remote learning in 2020.
Bradley said the district focused on running its existing programs as smoothly as possible through the pandemic, so they did not spearhead any new major programs.
“Our focus was to keep up with the programs that we had midstream,” he said. “We were focused on the health and safety of our students.”
Bradley said they also implemented new social-emotional health programs to meet the needs of the school community. Those needs increased during the pandemic, and the district has several partners who come into the school buildings to offer assistance, he said.
Staff are also trained to recognize any behavioral changes in students that might indicate social or emotional health concerns, he said. Many students have strong bonds with school staff they trust, and those staff members are able to recognize whether a student is behaving differently from normal, he said.
As the 2021-2022 school year draws to a close, Bradley said there is an apparent shift toward normalcy. This his year’s school musical, presented in early March, was went off “without a hitch,” Bradley said.
Last year, he said the musical was modified due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and this year, they were “back almost to a pre-pandemic level.”
Bradley said the district saw a continual increase in in-person activities throughout the school year, and they will continue to hold in-person activities as often as they can.
“We see lights at the end of tunnels, and we’re thankful,” he said.
