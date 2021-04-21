The Connellsville Area School District students and teachers adapted to remote learning models as time went on through 2020, said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Bradley.
“I think that we experienced challenges with remote instruction and COVID-related instruction,” he said. “We wanted our students and staff to be safe and balancing that face-to-face contact was a challenge.”
Bradley said they worked to develop the best model for students, while keeping in mind the importance of socialization.
“The social and mental health in both our students and our staff was a concern, and the interaction that we see outside of the classroom was really diminished,” he said. “Our teachers really rose to the occasion.”
Connellsville students, along with students in neighboring districts, were in and out of classrooms throughout the 2020-21 school year as mandates changed. The school district opened the school year with in-person instruction options four days per week, with a remote day set aside for deep cleaning and sanitizing the school. Students could also opt for virtual learning.
In late 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) notified Fayette County school districts the county was placed in the “substantial” spread category for COVID-19 transmission. The departments recommended districts in counties with substantial spread move to 100% remote instruction.
Every student was equipped with a device before the coronavirus pandemic, Bradley said, and students became more comfortable with their devices as they used it more frequently in virtual instruction.
“As time progressed, I think our students and staff really responded well,” he said.
Staff, too, became more familiar with tools like Google Hangouts. Virtual meetings became an option for staff members that Bradley expects they will continue to use in the future. He noted the Connellsville Area School District is widespread with eight buildings spread across the region. Virtual meetings can save substantial time on travel when staff members meet up at a central location from each building, such as a meeting among school counselors.
“I think we’ll get more efficient and comfortable with that, more comfortable speaking on camera and working through the digital tools,” he said.
He also expects that students who are absent from school will be able to access their school work more quickly and easily in the future with a virtual learning platform.
Bradley said in March they were waiting on additional advice from the Centers for Disease Control and DOH before they solidify their plans for end-of-the-year activities, like graduation and prom.
“Everything is still in a state of flux, and we’re looking forward to having as many celebratory activities as we can,” he said. “We’re still in a holding pattern, seeing how the end of the year progresses.”
