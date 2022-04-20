In 2021, Uniontown’s residents came together through multiple community events while preparing for the future with the city’s comprehensive plan and the development of the Sheepskin Trial.
“Establishing a strong town identity is important to me,” said Laura Kutek, the planning and community relations director for the city of Uniontown. “The best things about being involved in events are the opportunities to help build our community, foster a sense of pride within our community, and engage our community.”
Kutek said the city hosted many first-time events in 2021 including the Uniontown Birthday Firecracker 5K with over 130 participants, the Halloween Mayhem Movie Marathon held at The State Theatre Center for the Arts downtown, and the Howl-O-Ween Paw Parade held in Storey Square with in-kind donations from participants going to Fixin’ Pets and the Fayette Friends of Animals.
The city also collaborated with the county for the “Sept. 11: 20 Years Later” remembrance at Storey Square.
Officials in the city also participated in the annual “Faith and Blue” event at Bailey Park and the end-of-the-year Home for The Holidays, which included the annual tree lighting by Mayor Bill Gerke and other holiday activities.
“Involvement and engagement are key to the success of any event, and an organized event can certainly bring the local community together,” Kutek said. “Besides being fun, well-managed events offer a host of economic and social benefits to our city.”
Another step made last year that’s expected to further help the city both economically and socially is the city acquiring the railroad tracks in town that were once owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad for the construction of the Sheepskin Trial.
Once finished, the trail will run through the city, connecting to the North Union Township and South Union Township portions of the trail. It will also link to the Great Allegheny Passage and the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail to the north, and the West Virginia Mon River Rail-Trail System to the south.
“We hope to begin the first phase of construction this spring on the city portion of the trail,” said Gerke.
Another development was the city receiving a portion of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds which totaled $1,017,280.
The city received half of the funding last year, and will put the money toward upgrading new pay stations for the city’s two parking garages.
Uniontown City Clerk Kim Marshall said the quotes they received last year range from $120,000 to $145,700 for a pay station for one garage.
The other half of that $1,017,280 will be released this year.
“There have been no definite plans for the remainder of the funds,” Kutek said. “Discussions have been and will continue to take place to determine the areas of greatest need and greatest benefit.”
