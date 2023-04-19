In North Union Township, community improvement projects took center stage in 2022.
Supervisor Ron Landman said the township received grants for a multitude of projects last year.
The funding went toward a number of different improvements, and included: $444,000 for the Lemont Furnace storm sewer project, $67,000 for debris removal of Shutes Run stream, $68,000 delegated to install an automatic touch-free entrance at the township’s future recreation facility, $30,000 for Phillips Park for a new multi-station playground set to be erected this year and $20,000 to erect a Veterans Monument at Eberly Park that will be completed by May of this year.
And, Landman added, over $1 million was acquired for the multi-area sewage extension project which started late in 2022 and is currently being constructed.
Supervisor Curtis Matthews, who is also a member of the North Union Township Sewage Authority Board, said that the extension project will stop raw sewage from entering streams and creeks in various locations and open those areas up to future growth and development.
Supervisor Robert Tupta said property was purchased by the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County in 2022 for the North Union Commercial Park to be constructed on the property of Mount St. Macrina on Route 40. The commercial park will be something of an extension to the Route 40 Business Park.
“This business park will be a nice addition to our tax base and will add to the completion of our side of Route 40,” Tupta said, adding that the park has potential to boost the population of North Union Township and surrounding municipalities.
In August, Pennsylvania American Water Company had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Uniontown Field Operations Center located at 110 Richmond Street in the township.
“We are proud to have PA American in our township,” Landman said. “This $3 million-dollar upgrade on the building and grounds is a huge addition to North Union.”
Also expanding in 2022 were Advanced Acoustics Concepts, which added on to its existing structure. Supervisors said the business plans to build another structure this year.
New businesses opening their doors to the township last year included Copper Ridge Veterinary Clinic, Gnagy Propane, Tara M. Pulig of Phoenix Accounting and Tax Preparation Services, and Highway Pizza.
Also setting up in the township last year were housing developers Threshold Homes and Dash LLC, which built multiple homes on Coal Street and Vincent Drive.
Landman said 2022 started out as previous years for the township with no increase in real estate taxes, and the millage rate remained at .0447.
“Even after incurring huge increases in our daily operations, we were able to keep our taxes at a minimum,” Landman said. “Acquiring grants and smart spending keeps us from raising taxes.”
