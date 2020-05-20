Connellsville officials are growing and revitalizing the city with its 10-year comprehensive plan, Next Connellsville, which was adopted in 2019.
The plan involves four categories: moving, investing, living and thriving, said Michael Edwards, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Connellsville.
“After an almost one-year-long outreach through public meetings and web-based surveys, the plan was presented to the planning commission for their recommendation of adoption to city council. Funding was obtained by the Redevelopment Authority from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” he said.
The moving stage involves enhancing connections to strengthen Connellsville. The first priority is the Crawford Avenue Bridge, which has a target completion date in 2024. The city also used Community Development Block Grant funding to install sidewalks on Francis Avenue.
The investing stage involves enhancing local businesses, attracting new entrepreneurs and retaining existing employers. They identified 12 sites, including PNC, which added a drive-up ATM at its 224 West Crawford Ave. site, the purchase of Bradley Paint, and the sale of the Brimstone Building, which was vacant for nearly 40 years. Gibson Terrace is also being redeveloped by the Fayette County Housing Authority.
“Through a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation a grant of $410,000 is allowing the Redevelopment Authority to provide no interest loans to businesses for future development opportunities. A revolving loan fund will be created once loans are repaid,” Edwards said.
The living stage involves deconcentrating poverty, broadening housing options, improving properties and beautification efforts, and proactively planning to serve people of all ages and abilities, he said.
“In 2020, through the Neighborhood Partnership Program, plans are to offer aging in place repairs and weatherization repairs for low-income homeowners, as well as a first-time homebuyer program,” he said.
The thriving stage involves increasing the city’s appeal for recreation. This involves promoting trails, parks and the arts. Officials have created a master plan to redevelop Dutch Bottom.
“Through the PA Downtown Center, a Nature-Based Placemaking initiative is being explored with the Downtown Connellsville to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities,” he said.
Edwards also highlighted the 4,000 square-foot mural on the Italian Social Club building, sponsored by The Fayette County Cultural Trust, and the Scenic Pittsburgh Award, which Connellsville received in 2019.
“That was a big award for the the city last year,” said Mayor Greg Lincoln. “That was a really big deal for the city to get.”
