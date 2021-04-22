Mental health professionals said they believe the negative psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are only beginning to emerge as crisis calls in Fayette County surged in March 2021.
Chestnut Ridge CEO Mike Quinn said they have seen a 40% to 50% increase in calls to their crisis line, mainly from people experiencing suicidal thoughts, severe anxiety or depression.
“That has grown month by month, and is really at its apex right now,” he said. “I think some of the studies and some of the predictions are going to show the mental health effects of this pandemic. We are just starting to see the tip of that iceberg now.”
Dave Artis, the director of outpatient services, said they have seen more severe symptoms in people who were already diagnosed with mental health conditions, and an increase in new patients with anxiety and depression. He said many people are suffering due to isolation and anxiety about getting sick. The most severe symptoms are in children and older adults, he said.
Artis attributed the recent spike in part to anxiety as more people are leaving their homes. Many people are concerned about contracting COVID-19, he said, and others are more comfortable seeking care as they leave isolation.
“I think now, as people are coming out more, I think they’re more comfortable seeking care. When you’re in the house and isolated, you’re keeping things bottled up. I think those feelings and fears are now coming to the surface,” he said.
Artis said he believes some people are experiencing increased anxiety due to a sudden shift back to normalcy after slowly adjusting to pandemic conditions. People are uncertain again about the future as conditions change, triggering anxiety.
“Now you’re told you have to go back to work, have to go back to school. They’ve been doing things differently now for a full year, and now you have to go back,” he said.
Chestnut Ridge offered telehealth services for years, he said, but about 70% of their clients chose to use those services instead of meeting in person since March 2020, and into 2021. He said their rate of people who show up for appointments increased by about 15% to 20%, which he attributed in part to telehealth. The option is especially useful for clients in rural areas or who may have transportation problems or physical conditions.
The providers learned throughout the pandemic the importance of meeting with a new client immediately, Quinn said. He said that when a person calls, they are usually able to schedule an appointment for the person the same day or even as a walk-in patient.
“Our thought, and studies will show, for people who have finally come to the realization that they need mental health treatment, we as a provider need to respond immediately,” he said. “When somebody reaches the point that they really need help, we need to respond in a timely fashion.”
While the surge in mental health conditions is problematic, Quinn said a positive is that more people are comfortable seeking treatment and people with long-term underlying health conditions are now receiving care.
“I think that’s an important piece, that throughout this people are now more willing or more comfortable to seek care,” he said.
While older adults are facing isolation and fears about COVID-19, children and adolescents are facing mental health struggles due to isolation and disruptions to their routines and schooling.
“The children are really starting to manifest the isolation, some of the depression, the anxiety,” Quinn said.
He said the hybrid model of schooling, which many local schools are using, has some benefits but “comes with its own kind of stress.”
They have been working with school districts to set up outpatient services in schools, and have been receiving many calls from school counselors, parents and teachers who are concerned about students.
Artis said parents should watch for warning signs like changes in sleep habits, declining grades, isolating from friends and family and decreased interest in things they previously enjoyed. Parents or guardians can call the Family Resource Line to ask questions and seek advice, without necessarily signing up for treatment.
“If they are spending more time in their room, less time outside, less time doing something they like doing, those are all kind of warning signs that something may be happening,” he said.
The Fayette County Crisis line can be reached at 724-437-1003 and the Family Support Resource Line number 724-790-4474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.