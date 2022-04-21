For the Herald-Standard
Washington Health System Greene officials were surprised by a shift in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as the eligibility for shots expanded in 2021.
In early 2021, the supply was limited because of regulations on distribution, said hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Wagoner. The hospital hosted several vaccine clinics throughout the year, beginning with frontline workers and continuing with seniors and at-risk patients. At that time, demand was high and supply was low, she said. Then, demand steeply declined as supply increased.
“By the end of 2021, the tables had drastically shifted,” Wagoner said. “Supply was high but local residents that were unvaccinated did not want to receive a vaccine, for a variety of reasons. This was not what we expected when the vaccine first arrived in December of 2020. Many of our staff members were thrilled to receive it, and it was a celebration for many of them. We had no clue that this would become a hot political discussion with such polarizing ends when the vaccine was initially released.”
The hospital also hosted Gov. Tom Wolf in 2021, who visited a vaccine clinic to see their process, Wagoner said.
The delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 placed a strain on the hospital. She said the hospital saw its peak influx of patients in November 2020 and November 2021. At its highest surge, the hospital had about 57 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.
She said Greene County had the highest number of deaths during the surge of the delta variant. The hospital felt the impact of COVID-19 the most during this time period, Wagoner said, because patients faced long recovery periods and sometimes spent weeks in the hospital.
The hospital faced different challenges with the omicron variant with a surge of patients in the emergency room. Wagoner said that because the virus spread more quickly, the omicron surge created long wait times in the emergency department. But because the symptoms were typically less severe, it caused less of an impact on inpatient care.
The hospital opened temporary outpatient respiratory care clinics in 2021 for primary care and pediatric offices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, she said. They also held virtual appointments for patients who showed signs of COVID-19, she said.
“Keeping this type of care confined in centralized offices was one way we tried to stop the spread in our area,” Wagoner said.
Many hospital workers stepped in to temporary roles or took on new responsibilities during the pandemic, she said.
“Some of them transferred to different departments to help where needed, some of them changing their daily activities altogether,” she said. “We are very proud of the team work and camaraderie that our staff have shown over the last two years. Without them and their willingness to adapt along the way, we would not be where we are today.”
Wagoner said that some patients were delaying care for health issues during the height of the pandemic in 2020. In 2021, the hospital saw the results of delayed care in those patients who held off on screenings, primary care visits, and other preventative care measures.
She also noted that the hospital was recognized with several awards in 2021.
The hospital was awarded an A grade in the fall and spring, and 10 of its physicians were named to Pittsburgh Magazine’s 2021 best doctors list. The hospital system also received several department-specific awards, including in labor and delivery, orthopedics, cardiology and general surgery. The hospital system received the Outstanding Patient Excellence award in 2021 from Healthgrades and the Women’s Choice Award for patient experience in both inpatient and outpatient care, Wagoner said. They also received several Best-of-the-Best awards, she said.
“Even through a pandemic, our staff members go above and beyond,” she said.
