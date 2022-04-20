North Union Township’s supervisors have continued to move the municipality in the right direction, even though 2021 brought its share of challenges.
“It was difficult with the shortage of raw materials to plan for a project,” said North Union Township Supervisor Ron Landman. “It really forced you to exercise all your resources to complete a task.”
Landman said last year’s tasks included a water project of over $1 million being completed in Hopwood to supply residents with water free of contaminants. He said that the water project was completed with no debt to the township.
He added that township supervisors replaced multiple storm drains and catch basins throughout the municipality in preparation for a 2021 paving project in which over $500,000 was spent.
The supervisors were also able to finish nearly $100,000 in upgrades at Eberly Park, including repairing field lights, adding a new scoreboard and various smaller projects. The park project started in 2019 and continued strong in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of both baseball and softball. In 2020, the three fields at the park were updated along with improvements being made to the concession stand and the restrooms.
With the Eberly Park project complete, Landman said supervisors turned their focus to Phillips Park, where they upgraded the basketball court last year and applied for a $47,000 grant to upgrade the playground equipment. The township was able to secure $30,000 in grant money to earmark for that purpose.
Landman said the supervisors are currently awaiting word on another grant to replace the restrooms, snack bar and pavilion at Phillips Park.
Other upgrades in North Union included the township ordering a new street sweeper to replace its 1974 model. The equipment is expected to arrive this spring.
The supervisors also received a $67,000 flood mitigation grant for Cove Run and Shute’s Run, with the project expected to go out to bid within a few months.
Another initiative, the Lemont Furnace storm drain project, was funded by the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority and Fayette County commissioners, but was put on hold due to a supply shortage in 2021.
“This bid is currently being advertised and once awarded, should begin late spring early summer,” Landman said, adding that multiple grants were also acquired in 2021 for stream bank stabilization and repair on Carr Road, where the road was failing due to erosion.
Finally, Landman said, several businesses that were put on hold in 2020 were finally able to open at the Beesontown Shoppes along the Route 40 corridor including Primanti Bros., Jersey Mike’s Subs, Valley Pool and Spa, Starbucks, AT&T, SportClips, Mattress Warehouse and Axe Masters.
