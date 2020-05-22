Washington County could have had a gloomy 2019 with what county Commissioner Larry Maggi acknowledged was a decline in the county’s energy sector last year.
But instead, 2019 marked several advances toward other economic development in Washington County that Maggi, a Democrat who served as chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners last year, said bodes well for the county and the Mon Valley.
Maggi recalled that GE Renewable Energy, a division of General Electric, announced in November that it plans to add 100 or more employees at its electrical equipment manufacturing plant at the Speers Industrial Park.
GE Renewables announced plans to close a plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, near the end of 2020 and said that Waynesboro plant employees would have the opportunity to transfer to Speers.
Maggi also recalled that Mon Valley Alliance was awarded $1 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding to build an industrial facility in Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township. Building is underway, Maggi noted.
Washington County was the site of $514 million in capital investment in 2019, Maggi said, adding that that was higher than 2018’s total.
“We’re happy about that,” Maggi said. “ … That tells us our economy is more than one-dimensional.”
