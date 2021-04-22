Excela Health was able to implement new ways to care for patients, adding to its Heart, Lung and Vascular Unit and making other advancements even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“While COVID was impacting businesses and people’s lives, we didn’t lose focus on what we needed to do beyond COVID,” said CEO John Sphon.
The hospital system announced in February a minimally invasive surgery to treat aortic stenosis, the most common valvular abnormality among adults. The Transcather Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) surgery typically takes less than an hour. About two dozen patients were already evaluated for the surgery in February.
The procedure is one of several introduced at Excela Health as a part of its cardiovascular unit expansion. Other new procedures were also introduced, including in orthopedic surgery.
“While we were taking care of the crisis here, we continued to develop and evolve,” he said. “We always continued looking forward. We couldn’t just stop and wait for this crisis to move forward.”
Throughout 2020, Sphon said they worked to effectively adhere to changing guidelines and mitigation efforts, securing personal protective equipment for employees, limiting visitation and elective surgeries and other steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“That evolved almost on a daily or weekly basis as things changed,” he said of mandates.
Regional hospital CEOs and chief medical officers collaborated throughout the pandemic, sharing ideas and successful practices in phone calls.
“In these types of situations, the health care community worked together collaboratively,” he said. “In this instance, it wasn’t about competition. It was about taking care of the residents in southwestern Pennsylvania. I think everyone did a great job.”
He said the hospital system worked with nursing homes and other care facilities to provide consultations and treatment. While the nation hadn’t faced a pandemic like COVID-19 in remembered history, spokeswoman Robin Jennings said they had trained for similar scenarios, such as an Ebola outbreak or severe flu epidemic.
“Planning is absolutely necessary. Preparedness is absolutely necessary,” she said. “We were seen as a trusted source.”
Their telehealth program, or virtual appointments, “matured” throughout the pandemic. They also found new ways to meet their community virtually.
“I think telehealth got a good foothold in 2020 and is only going to continue to grow,” she said.
They said telehealth was initially looked at as a resource for younger people and working adults who did not want to take time off work to see a doctor. It has been used by all age groups and in many areas, including primary care, specialty care and behavioral health.
“We know this is just another tool in our toolbox that will help keep our patients healthy and keep in touch with us,” Sphon said.
They said they have seen older adults using telehealth, and they expect to see the program continue to evolve. They believe it will be a resource for people to be proactive, educate themselves about their own health, ask questions and seek advice.
“It doesn’t replace the one-on-one with your physician, but I think it’s the next best thing,” he said.
Excela Health endeavored to become a resource to the community for health information, offering guidance and interpretations on health issues.
“I think, in many ways, it was able to bond our community together,” Sphon said. “As we get through this, I think those will be relationships that will continue to evolve and become stronger.”
They also migrated their educational programs online, including their breastfeeding program. The program was a priority for new and expectant moms who needed the resource when gatherings were restricted.
“What we’re trying to do is find people where they are,” Jennings said. “That resource allows us to be a trusted source for the information.”
Jennings said the restrictions forced them to ask questions about the best ways to provide the same resources while in-person contact was limited, which she said was a positive in advancing their services.
Sphon said the pandemic emphasized how committed the staff is to patient care, and they, in turn, realized how important they are to the community.
“Our staff really stepped up to take care of our patients in a trying time. It took a toll on our staff, but they answered the bell and this bell rang every day,” he said. “I also think we realized how important our work is. We learned a lot about our community and we learned a lot about ourselves.”
He said they were grateful for the support from the community, which included donations of food and PPE, letters and other forms of support. People often called the hospital to ask what they could do to help. The emotional support and acknowledgement was needed for frontline workers of the pandemic, he said.
“I think it really helped our staff knowing that the community was there to help us,” he said.
The hospital staff also wanted to give back to the community financially, and raised $80,000 for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, he said.
“We’re sitting here a year later, and it seems like we’re seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel,” Sphon said. “It was challenging in many ways. It allowed us to take care of our community,” he said. “When I look back on it, here in the last year, the one thing I realized is how important the work is that we do here in Westmoreland County, and the work that our staff was able to provide to our families, friends and neighbors. And in turn, I think the community got to see how important it is to have us here to take care of their family, friends and neighbors. It enabled us to appreciate the work that we do for our community and the support that we get from the community. We’ve been really proud of what we’ve gotten to accomplish.”
