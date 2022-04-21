For the Herald-Standard
Excela Health CEO John Sphon said that at the conclusion of another challenging year in medicine, he was most proud of his employees for supporting one another at a time they were more necessary than ever.
“One thing that I was so impressed with was what staff members did for one another. It was them picking one another up that was so rewarding to see,” Sphon said, and added his staff members filled a critical role for patients. “We were there with them when family couldn’t be.”
The hospital ranked 17th in the nation for the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America in 2021, following 10 consecutive years ranked among the Healthiest Employers of Western Pennsylvania. The Healthiest Employer program recognizes companies for promoting wellness in their employees across six metrics: culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
Robin Jennings, the hospital’s spokeswoman, said staff members served as a surrogate family for patients whose families were unable to be by their side.
“Nursing staff ended up being their family member, being there in the patients’ last moments, and it’s been very emotionally wrenching for staff,” she said.
She said staff resilience has been an ongoing priority for the hospital. She noted members of senior leadership, including Sphon, would make rounds to check in with staff members and see how they were doing. She said the community also poured out support for the hospital workers, sending care packages and placing signs for them to see as they went in to work.
Sphon said families of staff members were also extremely supportive of their hospital workers at home.
“Hats off to the entire population of employees and their families,” he said. “That’s the other side, and what people don’t see is how they support their spouses and their loved ones every day.”
Among its COVID-19 programs was a clinic in North Huntingdon that opened in a former fitness center. It was initially designed to evaluate and treat patients. The clinic served to increase outpatient COVID-19 care and reduce the numbers of patients in hospitals.
Once vaccines became available, it became a vaccination site that was used most heavily when shots were only offered to frontline workers and high-risk patients. At its height, Sphon 1,200 shots were administered at the site in one day. By Thanksgiving 2021, more than 70,000 vaccine doses had been administered at the site, which remains open by appointment, Jennings said.
She said 2021 was a year that the health system encouraged people to refocus on their health. COVID-19 caused many people to neglect other health concerns in 2020 out of fear of contracting the virus, Jennings said.
The health system expanded its services outside of COVID-19, including in surgery, cardiovascular care and cancer care, Sphon said. In the fall 2021, Excela Health announced the addition of a Surgical Institute at Excela Latrobe Hospital with a focus on cancer care.
The hospital system implemented two new minimally invasive heart procedures in early 2021. The Transcather Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) surgery treats aortic stenosis, the most common valvular abnormality among adults. The WATCHMAN Implant reduces the risk of blood clots and the need for blood thinners. About 100 patients have undergone each surgery, he said.
The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) ranked the health system in the top 2% of heart surgery programs nationwide.
The health system’s virtual programs, including Telemedicine and other offerings, were also strengthened in the last year, particularly in family medicine and behavioral health, Sphon said. They also increased their virtual offerings in maternity care. Sphon said he expects the trend toward virtual medicine to continue.
He expects the health care field to undergo another shift in 2022.
“Right now, the numbers have plateaued,” he said of COVID-19 cases. “I personally think we in health care and as a society as well have to coexist with this virus, as we have with many viruses in the past.”
“That’s just something we have to adapt to and deal with,” he continued. “I have great faith in the fact that vaccines will continue to evolve, antivirals will continue to evolve. I have great faith in the medical community. Viruses will always be here. We’ll just have to continue to coexist.”
