Excela Health merged with the Butler Health System in January, which Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox said has made for an exciting year with expanded opportunities.
“I think it’s been an exciting year for us,” she said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to work together and provide care to a larger geographic area.”
Fox said she thinks the partnership will offer many opportunities for the health systems to share best practices with one another.
“I would say that, at this point, I’m not sure that patients would really see anything dramatically different. We’re continuing to provide the same great care at all the Excela locations as well as at Butler,” she said.
An immediate impact was some patients are able to access the care they need more conveniently, instead of traveling into Pittsburgh or another city. Behind the scenes, reduced costs are available to the hospitals when purchasing items in larger quantities, she said.
Fox said they are making strides in their cardiology department. They are introducing robotic heart surgery, which is a minimally invasive procedure compared to a traditional surgery requiring a lengthy recovery period.
“It makes the recovery less painful for the patient, and is a win for everyone,” she said.
Excela Westmoreland was named one of 35 Top Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery as part of the Healthgrades State Hospitals Rankings List. Excela retained a 3-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.
They also introduced more advanced procedures for patients with pulmonary concerns, which allow physicians to study tissue samples from deeper within the lungs. The Excela Breast Center was nationally recognized as being among the best in breast imaging and other services, Fox said.
Excela also is continuing work on its future facility in Connellsville, which broke ground in the fall. They expect the facility to bring 25 new jobs to the Connellsville area. It is slated for completion in the fall.
“Construction is on track, on time,” Fox said.
An impact of the COVID-19 pandemic they are continuing to see in communities is sicker patients because of delays in care. Fox said some patients were hesitant to see doctors or go to hospitals for regular screenings, and some elective procedures were put off or rescheduled because of transmission concerns and social distancing orders. This caused patients to experience more severe symptoms than they would have with regular care, she said.
“If we can [start treatment] when you are relatively well, it really protects you out into the future,” she said.
She said COVID-19 renewed focus on preventing the transmission of infectious diseases, in addition to highlighting the need for routine checkups.
Fox emphasized the importance of vaccinations against preventable diseases, including COVID-19, the flu and pneumonia.
