Fallingwater focused on landscape tours during pandemic

Fallingwater in Fayette County started their 2020 season in March, just like any other year. But they soon realized 2020 wasn’t going to be like any other year. Only one week after their season opening, they had to shut everything down due to the pandemic.
Fallingwater was closed for three months before they decided to reopen the site with significantly reduced operations and strict safety standards. They kept the interior of Fallingwater closed, however.
Instead, visitors and groups limited to six people experience self-guided and guided exterior tours.
“A silver lining of those exterior tours is that before, we never really focused our tour program on the landscape and on the dialogue that the architecture was having with the landscape. We had always focused the interpretation through an experience of the interior of the house,” Justin Gunther, director of Fallingwater, said. “What this afforded us the opportunity to do is really focus on the primary message of the architecture, which is its relationship to its landscape.”
Gunther said they received feedback from visitors who said they enjoyed and gained a lot from the outdoor experience, so he said Fallingwater will now incorporate the exterior tours even after the interior re-opens.
Fallingwater typically gets around 170,000 visitors annually, but due to the shutdown and then operating at less capacity, Gunther said they hosted just under 43,000 during the 2020 season. This caused reduced revenue across all of their operations.
“It had a tremendous impact on our operations,” he said. “That 75% drop in visitation resulted in a corresponding 75% drop in earned revenue, so our revenue was really drastically effected.”
In order to help boost their revenue and keep the site operational, they led an emergency campaign called Fallingwater Needs You, which brought in over $1 million in funds for Fallingwater last year.
Gunther said those funds helped close their operating gap and bring back many of the employees they had to furlough due to the pandemic.
“The generosity that surfaced to help all of the organizations in the region get through this is just remarkable,” he said. “We just have extreme gratitude for everyone that helped us through it.”
Because of the pandemic, the educational programming that is typically done in the summer and fall was reformatted to be virtual. In addition, Gunther said they were able to start a weekly livestream program, where they virtually took people through the interior of the house.
Gunther said they added a section to their website called Fallingwater From Home, where people could sign on and look up different lectures or at-home educational activities.
“Another silver lining was the innovation and creativity that came out of our staff to come up with some really unique ways to stay engaged with our audiences,” he said.
One in-person program they began providing in the past year is family field trips, so families within the local region can apply for free admission to Fallingwater and have free tours and educational activities on site.
Gunther said with vaccines continuing to progress and conditions improving, they hope to be able to partially or fully re-open the interior to tours and educational programs this year.
