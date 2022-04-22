For the Herald-Standard
With Laurel Caverns counted among the list of regional attractions, Fayette County residents can boast of having the state’s largest cave by both area and volume.
A sandstone rather than a limestone cave, Laurel Caverns doesn’t have the array of stalactites and stalagmites found in other caves like Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave or Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico. What the caverns do have, though, are gorgeous rock formations and “rooms” lit by colorful lighting.
With close to 4 miles of passageways, the Farmington caverns have both upper and lower sections. Three tours are offered in the upper lighted area. One, the traditional tour, a guided 600-foot long walk, is considered the easiest to navigate. The self-guided tour is twice as long and goes through the largest, longest and steepest passages in the lighted portion of the caverns. A third option is a combination of the first two and allows visitors to see the entire lighted area.
Owners Lillian and David Cale are now gearing up for the 2022 season starting on April 23 and extending through Oct. 31. In the winter months, the caverns are closed to allow the resident bats to hibernate undisturbed by visitors. The caverns are actually the largest bat hibernacula in the Northeast and serve as their winter home until they leave the caverns in mid-April.
According to the caverns’ website, the history of the cave predates the building of the pyramids when a portion of the passage closest to the edge of the hill collapsed. Frequented by Native Americans before the arrival of White settlers, the first official owner of the cave, Richard Freeman, acquired the property in 1794.
As people learned of Delaney’s Cave, as it was then called, they visited and explored and some even became lost in the winding passages. When a Philadelphia journalist visited in 1816, he gave it the now more familiar name of Laurel Hill Cave. After changing ownership several times, the property eventually came under the ownership of the Cale family in 1933. For the next 35 years, the caves remained an unregulated wild cave as it had since the very beginning.
“In the 1950s, kids were getting lost and drunk in the cave, and it became a liability,” David Cale said. “My grandfather, Norman Cale, came up with the idea of going commercial and regulating the people who went inside.”
Norman Cale made the decision in 1961 to commercialize them, and restoration work began a year later. Electricity came into the caverns in 1963, and lighting work was completed in time for the opener on July 1, 1964, with David Cale leading the first commercial tour.
In October 1969, Norman Cale surprised his family by selling the caverns to two attorneys, who kept Cale’s grandson, David, on as manager. Donald Shoemaker, then owner of the Mount Summit Inn, bought the property in 1972 and continued to hold it until he sold it to David Cale in 1986, returning the property to Cale family.
Since then, Cale has introduced several innovations to enhance the visitor experience such as a panning for gemstones option.
Wanting to offer something for physically challenged children unable to navigate the caverns, Cale built the world’s largest simulated cave, which can be toured by wheelchair. The facility opened in 1999 and allows children of all physical capabilities to explore a cave safely, see real stalactites and play the role of an archeologist.
“Our philosophy for the caverns is to be educational as well as preservationist,” he said. “Our goal is to preserve the caverns for future generations.”
For more information, hours and admission fees, go to www.laurelcaverns.com.
