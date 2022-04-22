The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has continued the tradition of being an advocate for businesses and organizations, while helping to spearhead a task force to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.
The chamber’s history is a long one, starting out as a downtown merchants association in the early 1900s. It was later formalized, named and registered as the Uniontown Chamber of Commerce in 1925.
Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said they continue to use the date of 1925 has their official start date.
The chamber went through many other changes as it continued to grow, later becoming known as the Greater Uniontown Chamber of Commerce and then the Central Fayette Chamber of Business and Industry. In 2000, the chamber grew to a county-wide organization, rebranding itself as the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
“The Fayette Chamber is one of the larger chambers in the region, with an average membership of about 600 businesses and organizations,” Nuttall said, adding that the chamber employs three full-time staff including a executive director, membership/workforce coordinator and finance manager as well as a part-time membership specialist. “These 600 businesses represent a total of about 16,000 employees in Fayette County.”
Nuttall said the Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce became an affiliate of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce in 2001.
She added that the chamber is a 501c6 not-for-profit organization, with a mission to provide consistent and ongoing advocacy and marketing for business and organizational members.
“The not-for-profit status provides opportunity for the chamber to speak to legislators and elected officials on behalf of the membership,” Nuttall said. “The Fayette Chamber hosts many different types of activities for the business community including small and local business campaigns, networking events, multiple marketing opportunities, legislative events and more.”
Nuttall said the chamber also assists with multiple business and community development efforts in partnership with public and private organizations throughout Fayette and works hand-in-hand with Go Laurel Highlands to continue to build the county’s tourism industry.
She added that the Fayette County PR Initiative is operated through the Fayette Chamber’s nonprofit arm, The Redstone Foundation, in partnership with the Fayette County commissioners’ office, and the initiative employs three contract employees.
Along with the PR initiative, Nuttall said the Redstone Foundation has its own program of action which includes activities like workforce development through the Fayette Business Education Partnership, community wellness through the Fayette Living Well Coalition and food drives through Fayette Cares.
Last year, the chamber even reached out further with their involvement in the public’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2021, the Fayette Chamber was proud to stand alongside representatives from our health care and first response communities to build the Fayette County Vaccination Taskforce and assist in vaccinating more than 29,000 residents against COVID-19,” Nuttall said.
