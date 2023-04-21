The Fayette Chamber of Commerce continues to promote economic growth and development of the county, key roles for the group in the past, present and future.
“Chambers provide a platform for businesses to connect, network and collaborate, which can lead to increased business opportunities and revenue,” said Mureil Nuttall, executive director the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “Chambers of commerce also advocate for the interests of local businesses and work to create a favorable business environment through lobbying efforts and public policy initiatives.”
She added chambers offer a wide range of resources and services to support business growth, which includes marketing and promotional opportunities, professional development programs and access to industry-specific information.
“Additionally, many chambers focus efforts and programming to supporting and growing the communities in their footprint and to collaborating with students, educators and school districts to foster quality education and assure a skilled and talented workforce,” Nuttall said.
Such examples from 2022 include the chamber organizing Fayette County’s annual Halloween Parade, a popular event and the biggest Halloween parade in the county; partnering with the Fayette Business Education Partnership to host the Fayette YouthLeads! Program in which 15 teens from six schools develop their leadership skills during the summer; various ribbon cuttings throughout the county to celebrate new businesses; promoting networking events, small-business campaigns, chamber events and, at the end of the year, promoting Small Business Saturday.
During last year’s Small Business Saturday, the chamber made the push to shop in Fayette County fun by having two Elves on the Shelf—named “Fay” and “Ette” — make appearances at various businesses affiliated with the chamber.
Nuttall said the Fayette Chamber represents about 600 members and while it works like all other chambers to provide the services that are most important to the businesses they represent, the Fayette Chamber is different from the others in that it provides an exciting opportunity to share their commitment in working to make Fayette County better, stronger, more vital, healthier, happier and the best place to live, work and raise a family.
She added the chamber’s goals might seem a bit lofty, but within the staff team and governing board of directors, there’s a passion to focus on helping their community of Fayette County.
“And how is this passion lived out daily? By strategically working hand in hand with partners from all types of businesses, organizations, institutions and government,” Nuttall said. “The view of success is broad in terms of working relationships with big businesses, banks, manufacturers, tourism sites, restaurants, retail, faith-based organizations, hospitals, service providers and more.”
For more information on the Fayette Chamber or reach out for a membership, visit. www.fayettechamber.com.
