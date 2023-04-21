Tourism in Fayette County benefitted from the tried and true and the different and new in 2022.
“Fayette County understands and embraces the concept of tourism as it relates to growth and economic development,” said Ann Nemanic, the executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s designated tourism promotion agency that covers Fayette County and other surrounding counties in the region.
Nemanic said the Laurel Highlands region and the county is anchored by established tourism assets such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and Kentuck Knob, Nemacolin and Ohiopyle.
“What is exciting to see is continued interest in opening new businesses within the footprint of the county,” she said.
Nemanic said GO Laurel Highlands sees strong entrepreneurship in new businesses that opened their doors in 2022, including Youghiogheny Stand Up Paddleboarding in Connellsville, which teaches beginners the basics of paddleboarding while experiencing the Youghiogheny River, and what was formerly known as the Inne at Watson’s Choice in Balsinger being turned into a winery/bed and breakfast now known as Deer Creek Winery and Watson Estate. The opening of Yough River Brewing Company in Connellsville is another example.
Last year, GO Laurel Highlands named Ashley and Steve Smolenski, the husband-and-wife owners of The Grayson House, a wedding and event venue in Franklin Township, and JoltBike, which sells electric bicycles in Waltersburg, as Trailblazers of the Year.
The popularity of the rise of electronic bicycles for tourist destinations such as the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail helped JoltBike to move into their current building that includes over 18 acres for test riding.
Ashley Smolenski said most of their clients at The Grayson House are from the Morgantown and Pittsburgh areas, and those clients support the local hotels and restaurants during their visit.
Nemanic said the Smolesnkis are a dynamic duo whose tag team of entrepreneurship gives a boost to tourism in the Laurel Highlands.
“Finally, smart investors will explore the future and what the Sheepskin Trail will bring for outdoor enthusiasts as it continues to be built mile after mile,” Nemanic said, adding that partnership and collaboration is key as they work side-by-side with the Fayette Board of Commissioners and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce on many initiatives. “GO Laurel Highlands continues to be proud to promote and market all Fayette County has to offer.”
For more information on GO Laurel Highlands, visit their website at www.golaurelhighlands.com.
