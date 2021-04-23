When the pandemic swept across the country and people were stuck in their houses longer than they initially thought, cabin fever inevitably followed, and people began looking for safe outdoor activities and spaces to go during the chaos.
Ann Nemanic, executive director for GO Laurel Highlands, the destination marketing organization for Fayette County, said tourist locations in the area became some of those popular locations to go during a time when nature was safer company than other people.
Beginning in March 2020, Nemanic said they saw a significant decline in lodging occupancy throughout the region. As the year progressed, however, she said that number began to rise again. By November, occupancy for lodging was only 14% behind the numbers for the previous year.
“Vacation rentals, cottages and cabins were what visitors were seeking,” she said, “but hotels began to see an occupancy increase in the fall as well.”
Despite the initial large decline in visitors, Nemanic said the Laurel Highlands and Fayette County area was situated perfectly for recovery, due to the abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities the area has to offer and its location.
“We are a drive-to destination, and personal vehicle travel has been the choice of travelers for the last 12 months,” she said. “Hiking trails, bike trails, and calm water became a refuge for many.”
The organization encouraged visits to their natural, open spaces for exercise and relaxation during the past year of stress and unpredictability. Nemanic said their hashtag #LHStrong served as a “rallying cry” for their tourism partners, that they would get through the hardships together.
Last year, GO Laurel Highlands launched their #FreshAirFun campaign highlighting the tranquil and open nature that can be enjoyed in the area, as well as sports and activities people could participate in. Nemanic said they had visitors trying new experiences like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.
Through the hardships over the past year, Nemanic said their biggest success was in their adaptability.
“I so love our industry because businesses that operate in the tourism arena must adapt to changes on a dime,” she said. “Just think about all of the changes a business needed to embrace in order to follow mitigation guidelines, all the while providing a friendly, warm and welcoming smile to a hesitant visitor walking through their door with a mask on their face and a bottle of sanitizer in their hand.”
Nemanic said their hopes for this year are that Fayette County and the Laurel Highlands continue to be a destination of choice and a “land of new discoveries for others.” They are excited for the growth that comes with a new year and the prospects of new businesses opening up in the area.
Nemanic said she believes 2021 will be a year for safer travel and continued outdoor activities, and that they will likely see a greater mix of individuals and groups, with each group defining what feels safe for them, as well as more people seeking a higher level of adventure.
“During the past 12 months, we know many came to the region for the very first time and fell in love with our rich and boundless natural resources. They also discovered reasons to return,” she said. “Optimism and promise is in the air. GO Laurel Highlands is poised to welcome each and every traveler with gracious hospitality.”
