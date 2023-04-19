Fayette County Commissioners and municipal leaders are working together to complete trails that will serve as a connector between two major trail systems.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said there are more grants available than ever to fund Fayette County trails. The project aims to connect the Great Allegheny Passage, which spans from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., to trails connecting Parkersburg, W.Va., and Point Marion.
“It’s really the missing link between two major trail systems,” Vicites said. “We have a golden opportunity to create a tourism economy by having the trail completed. It will be a spoke in the wheel for economic development.”
He said they are monitoring every grant available for trail projects and working on trail sections simultaneously to finish it as quickly as possible. The most active section for updates currently is in Uniontown, he said, between the Rotary Trail along South Mount Vernon Avenue and the Sheepskin Trail in South Union Township. He said they are adding bike lanes from Fayette Street to Beeson Avenue.
“We’re making pretty good progress in the city. We’re also looking at how to approach the funding for the rest of the city and into North Union Township,” he said.
He said they are working on grants that would extend the trail to Lemont Furnace. From Uniontown headed south toward Fairchance, South Union Township Supervisor Bob Schiffbauer said they were able to secure donated right of ways from a railroad company.
Some homeowners along the trail were initially skeptical about having a trail adjacent to their properties, but came to enjoy having the trail so close to home. Schiffbauer said he meets with the homeowners along the trail at least once a year.
“They have nothing but positive comments,” he said.
Schiffbauer said the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has brought in others to see the trail, highlight its success and use it as a model for other trail projects.
“Everyone knows how successful the trail has been in our township. It’s been a guiding light in our township as far as recreation goes and how it’s been embraced in the community in South Union Township and thousands of others who use our trail,” he said.
“We hope to just see it someday extend all the way to the GAP,” he said. “That would be so nice to bike or hike from the greater Uniontown area all the way up to the GAP and well beyond.”
He said the trail is used year-round by those who live in the township, people from neighboring communities and visitors from outside the area.
“It gives a reason for people to stay in our area and it also gives a reason for people to come to our area,” he said. “The Uniontown area is often overlooked.”
Schiffbauer noted that outdoor recreation is one of the key components used to determine where to move a business or family.
They are also working on construction of their indoor sports complex along the trail, which he hopes will be open before the end of the year.
“It’ll be here before you know it,” he said.
