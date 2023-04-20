Fayette EMS

Herald-Standard

Fayette EMS had its busiest year in 2022, with more than 30,000 ambulance calls.

 Herald-Standard

Fayette EMS further expanded its community paramedicine programs in the past year, and added new positions to support mothers struggling with addiction and to increase health education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.