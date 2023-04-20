Fayette EMS further expanded its community paramedicine programs in the past year, and added new positions to support mothers struggling with addiction and to increase health education.
“We’re truly completing a circle of heath care where no one can slip through the cracks,” said Rick D’Auria, the Fayette EMS community paramedic and educational coordinator.
The efforts started with the Community Addiction Support Team (CAST) in 2018. Fayette EMS partnered with the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission to encourage patients on overdose calls to enter treatment programs.
“We were one of the first ambulance services in the state to do it,” D’Auria said. “We’ve been quite successful in doing that.”
“If all goes right, we can literally put them in our vehicles and drive them to detox and drive them to rehab,” he added.
A contract with Highmark Wholecare helps connect community members to support the need beyond an emergency call, such as installing a wheelchair ramp or help replacing hearing aids. Referrals to additional care often come through discharge instructions from a hospital, D’Auria said.
The community paramedicine system helps to manage calls more appropriately, freeing up ambulances and emergency departments to treat true emergencies, while adding services to respond to non-emergency calls, D’Auria said.
“We’re fighting the stigma that we’re just some little ambulance service. We’re a healthcare system,” D’Auria said. “I think we’ve shocked the world in some of our innovations.”
Calli Rulli joined the program in August through a contract with Fayette County Children & Youth Services to work with addicted mothers.
Rulli’s work often begins at the hospital with a newborn and mother, and she continues working with the mother for three to six months in most cases. She connects mothers with any additional services they need to keep the baby safe and healthy and regularly checks in with them.
“It’s a great resource for our community,” she said. “I love what I do. I think it’s making a difference within our community.”
The leaders of the nonprofit organization said that in addition to better serving the community, they expect the community paramedicine programs to help balance their budget. Administrative Director Bob Topper said they frontloaded costs for the programs, and “have every confidence in the world” they will receive a positive return on their investment.
“We had our busiest year in our history. We did over 30,000 ambulance calls last year,” said Chief Rick Adobato.
In previous years, high call volume often meant the ambulance service was losing money. That changed when many insurance companies began reimbursing for calls that required treatment but not transport, Topper said. Previously, an ambulance call for a person who fell from a wheelchair and needed assistance, but not hospital care, would cost the service time and money. That changed when hospitals were overloaded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world of EMS used to be you didn’t get paid unless you transported a person to the hospital,” said Assistant Chief Matt McKnight.
Cameron Jones was named community education specialist in November after working with Fayette EMS as an EMT since 2019.
Fayette EMS teaches classes to certify future EMS workers, to educate the community in life-saving skills and to help locals take charge of their own health.
“The more people we can train, obviously, the better our community will be,” Jones said.
Fayette EMS also launched a program that pays EMT students while they are taking their classes, and places them in a job upon completion of the program.
Adobato said shortages among EMS personnel is a nationwide problem.
“It’s a crisis, and it’s not just in EMS, it’s a healthcare crisis,” he said. “We’d like to overflow our EMT class in June because we can hire every single one of them.”
