A coalition started to help make Fayette County a healthier and happier place continues to promote positive activities.
“Living a healthy life is crucial for both physical and mental well-being,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and member of the Fayette Living Well Coalition.
The Fayette Living Well Coalition started in 2018 with the goal of improving the health and well being of people in the county. A Share Care community well-being index reported Fayette County ranked 52nd of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in terms of wellness.
“Here in our area, the Fayette Living Well Coalition is an active group of organizations consciously working together to help the residents of Fayette County to be healthier,” Nuttall said. “The Fayette Living Well Coalition has structured committees to create programs and activities to conquer and change some of these health-related issues.”
The coalition’s Physical Health Committee offers free activities from January through October each year and in the winter months, the activities are part of a “Try it for Better Health” series that gives residents the chance to try activities from spinning (vigorously riding stationary bikes) to kickboxing.
Such activities through the health series included the spinning and kickboxing sessions as well as Wellness in Motion that featured meditation, yoga, strength and stretching, chair massages and the Walk Your Way to Wellness event brought people together to walk at different areas in the county.
The Wellness in the Meadow, which aimed to bring together traditional and holistic health to Uniontown, was held for the first time in 2022.
Through a partnership with the Fayette Living Well Coalition and the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, the event featured about 40 exhibitors/vendors and offered attendees opportunities to learn and move.
The agenda for the event included yoga and fitness, blood pressure, pulse oxygen, heart-rate checks, health organization exhibitors, speakers on healthy living, food vendors, a dedicated children’s area, music and a basket raffle.
As part of the mission of the Coalition, the group has been working with the county with the goal of helping residents live healthier lives.
Nuttall said the coalition will continue looking at ways to overcome the region’s substance-abuse crisis with a committee that partners with the Fayette County Overdose Taskforce, work to bring a Blue Zone Project to Fayette County and create a staff to provide a variety of additional programs and services throughout the county.
“Living a healthy life can improve our relationships and in turn improve our community and county overall. By reducing the risk of chronic illnesses, we are more likely to live longer and enjoy a higher quality of life in our later years,” Nuttall said. “While it may seem challenging at first, adopting healthy habits and sticking to them can have numerous benefits that far outweigh any initial difficulties.”
More information on the Fayette Living Well Coalition can be found on their Facebook page Fayette Living Well Coalition.
