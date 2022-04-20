For the Herald-Standard
The Frazier School District held new programs in 2021 to help its students make up for lost time in education and socialization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent William Henderson said about 60 to 80 students participated in summer remediation camps in English and language arts (ELA), science and math before the start of the 2021-2022 school year “to offset the learning loss that occurred for our students during the pandemic.”
“But we’re not alone in the fact that kids have had a whirlwind of an educational experience in the last years. I just think it’s going to be some time before we see the effects, but we definitely have to try to circle back in those areas where the students may have missed and fallen short,” he said.
He said the school also had a good turnout for its STEM camp, and the district plans to hold similar programs in the summer of 2022.
“This whole pandemic has really taken a toll on parents, students, teachers and everyone involved,” he said.
Middle school students also had additional options for extracurricular activities following a time period of increased isolation. Several middle school teachers banded together to provide their students with new ways to explore their interests, including in clubs and intramural sports.
The school’s new elementary principal, Amanda Law, organized two new community events: a Trunk or Treat event and a Light Up Night. Henderson said the events were very well attended following limited activities during the pandemic, and the school received a great deal of positive feedback on both.
“I think those events were necessary to bring the community together, bring everyone out, show goodwill for students and teachers. They were just really, really cool events for our districts,” he said. “I thought it was good timing. We tried something new, and it ended up being very successful.”
Law is also planning a spring event for students, he said.
Frazier Elementary School also implemented a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Program (PBIS) to promote school safety and good behavior, and to teach students about behavioral expectations and strategies with a focus on prevention instead of punishment.
“The elementary teachers did a great job with that. We’re definitely seeing some positive changes in our students. They really enjoy being recognized for doing good things, and I think it’s really starting to change the culture at the elementary (school),” he said.
The district also updated its middle school history curriculum, its kindergarten through eighth grade math curriculum and its high school ELA curriculum. Officials are also planning to update the district’s history and science curriculums at the elementary school next year, Henderson said.
The district also hired a new teacher at Frazier Elementary School to serve special education and Title 1 programs and students, he said.
“We’re just hoping for some normalcy next school year,” he said. “We’re taking it day by day and doing the best we can to take care of our students.”
