The Frazier School District bonded together amidst a time of social distance and collaboratively worked to improve the lives of its students, said Superintendent William Henderson.
“I can’t say enough about our parents, students and staff to adapt and overcome in an unprecedented time in history,” he said. “It’s been an overall team effort within our district.”
The immediate need he saw was feeding its students. The school eventually received government funding to provide meals to students, but at the beginning of the shutdown he said their administrators, teachers and cafeteria workers were bringing in food to give students.
“Our board and our district was all behind us. We were going to take care of our students’ physical needs as well as their educational needs at the start of the pandemic,” he said. “That was one of the first things we did was make sure their physical needs were met.”
Henderson described the course of the pandemic and the school’s priorities as they adhered to mandated guidelines.
“First, there was obviously, ‘How do we get students back in the building and keep students, teachers and everybody safe?’ So that was our major concern to start,” he said.
Another priority was mental health, he said.
“This has had an impact on a lot of people. Socialization is so important,” he said.
Live, synchronous learning allowed students to see each other, at least virtually.
“Just being able to see and talk to one another again gave them a sense of comfort, because since March 13 they were not seeing each other,” Henderson said.
School counselors were available to help any students, and school officials provided additional resources online.
“We wanted to make sure they knew that was still available in the pandemic. If someone called with issues, we steered them in right direction,” he said. “Throughout this whole thing, it’s been, first and foremost, caring for our kids’ safety, health and welfare.”
Education came second to the necessities of health and wellbeing, Henderson said.
He said they recognized that everyone was going through different stressors, and many students were facing additional stress at home, with many people losing jobs due to COVID-19. Working parents faced extra stress too, in balancing work with monitoring a new way of learning for their children.
School officials decided to open the 2020-21 school year remotely so that they could further gauge the situation with the coronavirus locally and raise their online learning to its highest possible level, Henderson said.
“We wanted to give our students and teachers ample time to work out the kinks, so to speak, in a remote environment in the first few weeks,” he said.
Henderson said officials “frontloaded” instruction for its teachers on best practices in remote teaching, and also provided parents with training so they could understand how to best help their children learn from home.
“I think our teachers and administration did a very good job as well as our parents and students. I think from the standpoint of rollout, where we are this year as compared to last year, I think we’re 1,000 times better, 1,000 times more prepared,” he said.
Teachers acquired new skills and found creative ways to teach, he said. Parents also learned how to use Google Classroom to help their children at home. Staff began using technology to hold virtual meetings and communicate with each other.
Most Frazier students already had devices at home, he said, but they purchased additional devices for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade. They also provided wireless hot spots to between 100 and 120 families. Now every student in the district has a device and internet access at home.
Henderson expects they will be able to hold an in-person graduation although “it might look a little different” from a traditional graduation. They are expecting to hold prom in April. He said their goal is for end-of-the-year activities to be as “normal” as possible.
“Last year, our seniors missed out on the last two to three months of their senior year. This year seems a little better, with vaccines and most people used to safety precautions to slow the spread and stop the community spread now,” he said.
Henderson emphasized how proud he is of his staff, students and school families.
“I’m just so proud of what our district has done. A small school in Fayette County I think has done a lot by working as a team and pulling together,” he said. “I think that’s something to be very proud of.”
