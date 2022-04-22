Twenty-one projects in Fayette County were approved for funding last year through the Local Share Account program.
The Fayette County Local Share Account (LSA) was established in 2015, and provides that 2% of the gross terminal revenues from Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin in Wharton Township are earmarked for economic development and community projects.
Project proposals are submitted to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, approved by the county commissioners and then are sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for final approval.
Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said since the program started, each one of the 42 municipalities in the county has benefited from some project funded through LSA grants.
Last year, the Fayette County commissioners approved 21 of 50 proposed projects to receive funding by the LSA, which totaled $799,239.
Such programs and projects that were approved included, but were not limited to, an electronic community billboard for Dunbar Borough, the Connellsville Area Veterans Memorial Honor Roll, the Phillips Park Playground upgrade, the Country Club Lane Connector Waterline Extension, Fairchance fire hydrant replacement and Uniontown strategic planning.
One of the organizations that is benefiting from the grant is the newly-established Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fayette County, which will receive $40,000 for operational support. The grant may also be used for marketing, recruitment, screening and training of volunteers.
“The LSA funding will have a direct impact of CASA and the organization’s ability to provide services,” said Mitch Samick, the program director for CASA of Fayette County, who added they plan on applying for future funding.
LSA funding will also be used for upcoming recreational project like the $10,000 for improvements to Fenwick Park in the borough of Brownsville.
Brownsville Councilwoman Jackie Jackson, who also serves as the borough’s recreational chairwoman, said the funds will go toward the first phase of the project for the park, which has been in disarray for years.
The money will help fund such first-phase steps aimed to improve the site, including demolition, erosion control and excavation. The grant will also support future improvements to the parking lot, walkways, basketball court and fencing.
“The main thing is having a playground for kids for all ages,” Jackson said. “We won’t have to worry about (the park’s) safety; it will be really nice.”
Public safety projects also benefit from LSA funding, including $10,000 for upgrading the German Township Police radio system. The upgrade was necessary in order to be compatible with the county’s 911 system.
German Township Supervisor LC Otto said that LSA funding has made a drastic impact to projects for the township from waterlines to fire protection.
“It’s a great program,” Otto said, thanking the county commissioners for approving their project requests. “It has alleviated the burden on our budget to do those projects.”
The recipients for the 2021 rounding of funding are scheduled to receive their grant money later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.