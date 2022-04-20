For the Herald-Standard
Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School Principal Robert Fetter said he and his staff strive to take advantage of every possible opportunity.
That mindset has resulted in the school and several teachers receiving grant funding to give new opportunities to their students, he said.
“I’m a big believer in letting people say ‘no.’ If you don’t apply, you won’t get it. We’re trying to make sure no stone is unturned,” he said.
Among the grant recipients was a science teacher who received up to $1,500 to supply kits for students interested in pursuing careers in the medical field. The kits allow students to practice sutures. A history teacher also received a grant to build a history center in the classroom.
Geibel also recently received a $25,000 safety grant that will make it easier to monitor and limit access to the school.
“We have a lot of things that are changing for the better. What we’re trying to do is make sure that we’re taking advantage of every opportunity,” he said.
The school also expanded its STEM program and updated its technology. Fetter said one of their math teachers is dual certified, and began teaching a programming class. Students have been using the school’s STEM lab, Fetter said, and they recently purchased 3D printers for the lab.
As a Christmas project, students learned the favorite colors of each of the staff members and made them 3D printed ice scrapers as a present, Fetter said.
“They weren’t ornamental. You can use them,” he said.
The school also received Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) funding, which they used to buy laptops for staff and Promethean boards, or interactive whiteboards, for use in the classrooms. He said the students were already equipped with devices before the pandemic.
“You just have to be strategic when that money becomes available,” he said.
The school also used EANS funding to refinish their gym floor.
Fetter said the school was able to continue in-person learning throughout the school year with fewer than 10 remote instruction days.
“That was something the school took a lot of pride in,” he said.
He said the school’s goal was to keep everyone safe and healthy, but have students meet in person whenever possible.
“I think a lot of the school districts are struggling with that now. I think we’re seeing the deficits due to remote learning,” he said.
Fetter said the school implemented a mask mandate when they learned masks would soon be required in schools. There were no conflicts over masking, he said, and no parents or students sought a medical exemption.
“It was kind of business as usual,” he said.
In addition to masks, he said students used shields in some parts of the school to further prevent COVID-19 transmission.
“You can’t say whether or not it’s what kept us from having major outbreaks, but it certainly didn’t hurt us,” he said.
He said Geibel held two musicals for the 2021-2022 school year after pandemic restrictions prevented a musical the previous school year.
Geibel had two new administrators for the school year and three new teachers.
“The staff here is unbelievable. It’s a very veteran staff, and they were a godsend,” he said. “The veteran staff here are really top flight. They’ve really helped all of us to be top flight.”
Fetter has five children and lives in Westmoreland County. As he approached the conclusion of his first school year as Geibel’s principal, he said he is proud of the school and the momentum it had when he stepped in as principal.
“It’s a special place,” he said. “I felt like I was called there to continue an upward trend, and I think we’re doing that.”
