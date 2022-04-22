Resilience and community support enabled many Greene County businesses to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, said Greene County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melody Longstreth.
“I think we were fortunate that we didn’t see more closures than we did see,” she said.
She pointed to the county’s coal mining roots, and said members of the community banded together to support one another and local businesses.
“I think as a community, we’re resilient and know how to deal with tough times,” she said.
Longstreth said regulations for businesses “did not seem fair across the board.” Some members of the chamber of commerce felt their hands were tied by COVID-19 mitigation efforts, she said.
“These business owners had to stand by and watch their business die and were not able to do a thing to stop it. That was the most heartbreaking part,” she said. “Employees lost their jobs or had to seek other employment and there was simply nothing that anyone could do.”
Longstreth said that based on discussions with economic leaders in other counties and states, she believes COVID-19 took less of a hit on Greene County businesses than the national average.
“All things considered, I believe that Greene County fared better than the national average in terms of business closures,” she said. “While we were certainly not immune to the issue, it could have been much worse.”
She said that the chamber of commerce focused on learning about federal programs in the early days of the pandemic.
“This task proved to be a very difficult and time-consuming effort,” she said. “The programing, while beneficial, changed sometimes daily. Just when it seemed that we understood the rules and regulations and began to counsel businesses, the rules and regulations would change. The first three months of the pandemic were full of very long and emotional days trying to offer assistance in any way that we could. Sometimes, being a place where someone would listen was the best assistance we could give our business community.”
The chamber of commerce faced its own struggles during the pandemic, she said. They had a staff of four at the start of 2020, and three employees left due to personal reasons. Longstreth was the lone employee until June 2021, she said. They were also unable to hold their regular fundraisers.
Longstreth said the chamber of commerce started a program, Re-Inventing Greene, that highlighted the ways businesses were reinventing themselves for success through the pandemic.
“We did everything that we could to promote our members and created a second Facebook page that did nothing but share new operating hours, procedures, services, etc. to the local area,” she said. That page remains active today and gives us an additional platform on which to promote our members.”
She said a COVID-19 Task Force was created for county leaders to collaborate and share information and resources.
“It continued until just recently, and it proved to be a great resource,” she said. “The collaboration between those involved was outstanding and strengthened the effectiveness of each organization and agency.”
The chamber of commerce held ribbon cuttings for eight new businesses in 2021 and several in 2020, she said. This year, Longstreth said they are planning a full schedule of events for the first year since the pandemic began.
“There were many success stories that came from the pandemic,” she said. “That is a tribute to the resilience of people in times of crisis.”
