The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has final returned to normal capacity.
Melody Longstreth, executive director, could not be more pleased.
“During the (COVID-19) pandemic, I lost staffers,” she said. “I just got my team fully back up and running. It’s our first full 12 months with staff, events and programs since 2019.
“The focus shifted and the info shifted for a while, but we are back to focusing on what we would have done in a normal year prior to 2020. We are back to normal level of activity and adding more. Some things have gone away. With others, it’s a new beginning.”
In October 2018, the Chamber received the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals Accreditation, the first and only chamber in the state to receive it at that time. In the same month, the Chamber hosted White House appointee, Michelle Christian, and the Regional Director of the U.S.D.A. to a Rural Roundtable discussion with members representing various sectors of businesses in the county.
“Re-accreditation occurs every five years,” Longstreth said. “We are looking forward to that. It’s a tough and timely process. I have a massive three-ring binder of documentation regarding it. We’re working on getting that finished.”
Another objective is to grow the Legislative Breakfast in the fall and secure an appearance by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“He has vowed to help make Pennsylvania a more business friendly state,” Longstreth said. “It would be great for him to be here.”
Longstreth proudly talked about the Chamber’s achievements and standing.
“We are ranked the 16th largest chamber in the Pittsburgh region by the Pittsburgh Business Times,” she said. “We were a top three Best of the Best Finalist for 2022. We are a PACP Accredited Chamber of Commerce — Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals.”
Member benefits are plentiful, she said.
The operational benefits include:
n Trainings and seminars: These are held throughout the year and offer an opportunity to expand businesses.
n Group Health Insurance: Health Insurance Plans, optional Dental, Vision, Life and Disability coverage is also available at competitive rates.
n Commercial Insurance: Business insurance through Penn National Insurance provides an annual dividend depending on the total group premium and total claims experience.
n Discounts on Electrical and Gas: This provides ability to enroll for a discount on energy rates.
n Notary Service: Includes free notary service (except for auto transfers); members must appear before the notary in the Chamber office during normal office hours.
The promotional benefits include:
n Weekly eBlast Welcome, which reaches 750 email addresses in the business community.
“When you join, you are welcomed to the membership in the weekly eblast,” the chamber said. “This includes a logo and all contact information. This runs in the blast four weeks.”
n Monthly eNewsletter Welcome, which reach is the same as the eBlast.
n Facebook Pages Welcome, between the two pages there is nearly 3,000 followers, plus shared posts on a few select local pages for added exposure.
n Website presence at www.greenechamber.org /Members.
n Member in the spotlight
n Online open house
n Printed Community Resource Guide and Member Directory Listing with 700 copies printed annually.
n Member eBlast submissions
n Member eNewsletter stories, which encourages all members to share news articles with the agency.
Longstreth said her entire team attendance at the PCAP Conference was important.
“The ability to go to a conference across the state was so good for us,” she added. “it’s the first time we attended it in decades.
“It’s nice to talk with people who go through the same types of trials and tribulations.”
Longstreth said Greene County’s partnership with Fayette County is positive as its membership numbers between 360 and 365.
“We debuted at number 20 in the Pittsburgh Business Times,” Longstreth said. “We’re up to No. 16 and we can’t much further. We’re up against others with much larger economical areas. We are happy to remain on the list.
“Our ribbing cuttings are increasing. We’re just going to keep spreading our message.”
