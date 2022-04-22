The Greene County Historical Society was able to increase interest outside of the immediate area when it expanded its virtual event offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Executive Director Matt Cumberledge.
He said people who live outside the area first heard about the historical society online. After attending an event virtually, they also visited in person, he said.
“All of our online events get a wider reach because you can reach people and interest people who aren’t necessarily in the area, and I know we’ve had people travel from elsewhere after having seen our events online,” he said.
Cumberledge said they offered virtual events before COVID-19, so hosting online meetings was nothing new. Because most of the Greene County Historical Society’s building is unheated, they often hosted virtual events during the cold winter months, he said.
The Greene County Historical Society hosted a virtual car show in 2019, which included photo submissions of cars, judging the vehicles and a highlight reel of the submissions.
The historical society has also had a strong presence on social media with a wide reach, he said, which helped the historical society during the pandemic.
“We’ve always had a very strong social media presence, so really, we just expanded and integrated everything we do live into that online component,” he said.
Cumberledge said 2021 was a challenge in some ways, but that it was easier than the previous year. Many of their events were offered both online and in person in 2021, he said.
“(Last year) wasn’t nearly as bad as 2020, but we still had issues with keeping our events with limited numbers of people,” he said. “We kept a lot of online programs and virtual events as well as continuing with in-person, so that way people had the option to do what they felt more comfortable with,” he said.
The Greene County Historical Society continues to host its events both in-person and virtually.
“Actually, they have been very, very successful. Very successful,” he said. “They tend to be very well attended in both ways, both live and online.”
The historical society hosted a hybrid event March 17, “Shade Furnace: Early Nineteenth Century Ironmaking in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” and scheduled a hybrid event for April 21 on the RMS Titanic. They will also host a Blast from the Past Virtual 5K on April 30, which is also the day the historical society will reopen to the public. The Greene County Historical Society is closed for the season until then, but it is open for events and private tours by appointment.
Cumberledge said the historical society is “constantly changing” exhibits in its 52 rooms.
“There’s always something new for people to see,” he said.
He said they spent the last three years completely renovating the building, and they are in the process of replacing the building’s 147 windows.
“Our biggest long-term goal is continuing to keep the building up. There’s a lot of maintenance that goes into this place. The building is 170 years old,” he said.
Cumberledge said they plan to continue evolving to best serve the community.
“Our biggest plan and our biggest hope is to keep changing for the times and changing for the community that supports us,” he said.
