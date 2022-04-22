Greene County Commissioner Chairman Mike Belding said major projects to benefit county residents and businesses continued as promised in 2021.
Today, he said the county has returned to its “new normal.”
The county’s programs include its ongoing broadband project, programs to benefit homeowners and renters, veteran-focused programs, and programs for small businesses, he said.
“None of this is Greene County tax dollars,” Belding said. “All of this is federal or state funding that won’t affect the bottom line of Greene County.”
For the broadband project, the county was awarded a $2.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) in September. Kinetic by Windstream is the industry partner, providing an additional $2.7 million in capital investment, Belding said.
“Quite honestly, throughout the commonwealth, Greene County is held up as an example for public private partnerships in that initiative,” he said. “It makes your money go further. We’re pretty excited with our success in that.”
The project will provide gigabit speed broadband access to about 1,000 homes in the Graysville, New Freeport and Spraggs areas, serving all or portions of Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Perry, Springhill and Wayne townships. The project involves installing 105 miles of fiber-optic cable. It is in the engineering design and environmental review stage. Installation is slated to begin in 2022 and is expected to take 12 to 18 months, Belding said.
The county is seeking an additional $8 million in grant funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), United States Department of Commerce to pair with a $6 million Windstream investment to provide gigabit service to an additional 2,000 Greene County homes, Belding said.
For small businesses, the Greene County Department of Planning & Community Development offered two support programs through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Belding said. A $1.3 million CARES grant funded the Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) program, and the Covid-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant Program distributed $600,000 to eligible Greene County businesses. The two programs provided support to 39 local businesses, Belding said.
Homeowners in need of assistance were also able to apply for forgivable loans to complete necessary health and safety updates, including roof repair, furnace, plumbing and electrical upgrades, and efforts to preserve, improve or stabilize housing stock, he said. The HOME Investment Partnership Program provided $500,000 in no interest, deferred payment loans through the Greene County Department of Planning & Community Development.
“Now we’re able to get homeowners that aren’t able to afford these kinds of repairs to make them more comfortable and safe,” he said.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) also provides families with help in paying rent and utility bills, Belding said. ERAP has provided nearly $2.4 million in assistance to 263 families and individuals, and the county’s human services department is continuing to accept and process applications, Belding said.
The Greene County Veterans Affairs office also added two new programs to serve local veterans. Together with Veterans (TWV), is a community-based based suicide prevention program that will be rolled out in 2022. The second program, Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), will provide a site for veterans to access virtual appointments in a private room. An on-site attendant volunteer will help veterans access virtual care, including primary care, mental health counseling, clinical pharmacy, nutrition services, social work and other services provided through the VA system.
The county is also continuing its Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area project, which will provide a year-round destination including softball fields, a kayak launch, concession stand and walking trails. The groundbreaking was held in the fall of 2021, Belding said. The project is funded through federal grant money.
Greene County also vowed to increase its transparency, and made strides toward meeting that promise through the pandemic, Belding said.
He said that during the pandemic, residents were not receiving as much information as usual when they were staying in their homes. Commissioners sent out a newsletter about twice a month to give residents up-to-date information, he said.
Commissioners also livestream all of their public meetings and increased their social media presence, Belding said. The commissioners also started a series of podcasts focused on current events, news and local issues to target a younger audience.
“We’ve been very proactive in trying to increase transparency and the information available to the public,” Belding said.
