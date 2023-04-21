Greene County school district officials continue to navigate education issues in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to see students making progress, they said.
Many used federal funding to upgrade their technology and address student needs. Districts also used federal funding to expand their offerings to students.
The following are reports released by four of Greene County’s five school district superintendents.
Jefferson-Morgan
Superintendent:
Brandon Robertson
Jefferson-Morgan School District students in grades 4-6 Life Skills and Autistic Support classrooms have been using a virtual reality program called Floreo. This VR platform allows students to learn social, communication and independent living skills in a virtual environment. Students use VR headsets, which allows the teacher to control the virtual environment and track data on the skills the students are learning.
Teachers in pre-kindergarten through grade 3 as well as special education have been training in a new literacy training titled LETRS, which is an empowering professional development course for instructors of reading, spelling and related language skills. LETRS creates expert teachers of the English language so teachers can, in turn, provide students a deep understanding of how English works using the science of reading. The primary classrooms also will implement sound walls into their daily instruction to support students working with sound to print. The Heggerty Phonemic Awareness curriculum will ensure students have mastered the foundational skills needed to become strong readers. These high-quality materials, sought-after trainings and a phenomenal teaching staff will ensure every student is motivated and challenged in reaching their highest potential in all subject areas.
Students in grades 7-12 have had the opportunity to participate in an after-school science program for the opportunities missed in science during the pandemic. Students complete various hands on science labs they might have missed during virtual learning
School Safety in at Jefferson-Morgan has been enhanced by hiring a second police officer. Officer Michael Hertig joined the district in October to partner with Officer Brian Shuba to provide two armed police officers for the district. In addition, Jefferson-Morgan ordered exterior door alarms for all door, which allows school officials to know when any door is left open or entered at any time.
Students in the high school have been introduced to “JM Personal Pathways.”
Personal pathways prepare students for what they are interested in after they graduate through various courses offered and include some paid internships to experience various careers. Cuirrent pathways are in Innovative Arts & Communication, STEM, Health/Human Services, JROTC and the Greene County Career and Technology Center.
Jefferson-Morgan also has many plans for 2023.
n Revamped counseling and mental health services multireed system of supports that includes school counselors, social workers, student assistance program, Hope Squad (7-12) and county mental health services. This is to better fit the needs of students.
n Implementation of daily personalized learning time for students in grades 9-12, known as Rocket PLT. During this time, teachers will offer innovative and creative programming, tutoring and enrichment. Students will choose their daily activities that meet their needs or interests through an app called Flextime Manager.
n Curriculum review with a focus in mathematics to align curriculum from grade level to grade level.
Carmichaels Area
Superintendent:
Fred Morecraft
There are three pillars to guide students and staff at Carmichaels Area School District.
n Resiliency, which acts as their compass;
n Experiences, which act as their pathway;
n Careers, which are the destination.
With the end goal of success for the students in mind, whether it be in the form of graduation or obtaining a career after leaving the halls of CASD, these pillars provide a framework for those targets.
In adhering to the pillars while understanding that each student has unique interests and hobbies, the administration along with the educators have taken measures to try and provide them with a variety of different courses and programs. With hopes of developing interests that might already be there or identifying an interest in something new by introduction to a career-based course or a hands-on project, the teachers and staff do their best to present a plethora of options and opportunities.
Preparing students for their lives after high school is the No. 1 priority of Carmichaels Area School District, which is why it offers an inventive and resourceful course list. If a social studies credit needs fulfilled, students can take an interesting class called “The History of Disease.” Maybe “Applied Artificial Intelligence” is the choice for a technology credit. For an elective, an assortment of courses such as “News Reporting” or “Personal Financing” are available. And when it comes to state-of-the-art technology for students, the tools at hand are top-notch. With eSports (electronic sports) quickly becoming a worldwide sensation, Carmichaels has established an arena in the library, and eSports teams to participate in leagues.
The STEM Club has mastered the designing and making of T-shirts, cups, phone cases and jewelry that they sell as part of a student-ran business. There are broadcasting, video production, marketing and all sorts of communication-based courses for those looking at a career in the media. For those looking for more of an in-depth experience, EMS Field Training and trips to Allegheny General Hospital are offered, to give students on-site preparation, putting them one step closer to a successful career after graduation. There’s even a flight simulator for those who might want to go into aviation.
Report provided by iu1.org.
West Greene
Superintendent:
Brian Jackson
The West Greene Elementary Center Bookworm Vending Machine is stocked and fully operational. This incentive program rewards extraordinary students for going above and beyond in the classroom. Teachers and administrators will refer students to visit Don Painter, elementary principal and federal programs coordinator, where they will receive a golden token for a free book from our vending machine. This initiative was made possible through a grant from the WG Innovation Grant. The district also appreciates the support from other student clubs and organizations that have helped to keep the vending machine stocked.
West Greene’s new MTSS (multi-tiered system of support) program, in conjunction with our revised IST (Instructional Support Team), experienced a wonderful kick-off to the start of the school year. Leeann Danley has done an excellent job of serving as our IST Coordinator, along with the rest of the parties involved. There have been multiple meetings as a team, reviewing intervention goals and scheduling face-to-face meetings with families. West Greene’s overarching goal is to place struggling students on a pathway toward regular education. If a student continues to struggle throughout this process, West Greene will have the student data on intervention strategy success rates, accommodations/modifications, and team input in place to expedite a referral for additional testing/screening in the special education process. The district is proud of this initiative and the level of effort and support from all involved.
The new lobby enhancements have been completed. West Greene recently had its walls wrapped and commercial-strength display screens installed in the lobby. The new valedictorian and salutatorian plaques have also been installed along the NHS wall. The new lobby furniture is a hot spot for students, especially during breakfast and lunch periods. The district is pleased with the way the project has turned out and hope that the students continue to enjoy the new study/social spaces within the building.
West Greene extends a special Thank You to Bob Finnegan, who donated the funding for the district to purchase a Lincoln Electric virtual welder for our agricultural mechanics/fabrication courses. This machine will do multiple processes including stick, mig, tig and torch cutting all in a virtual environment, with different settings and actual sounds. Students can review and compare their welds with exemplars through a virtual bend test to determine the success rate of their technique. The program tracks and scores key weld parameters including work angle, travel angle, travel speed, distance and position.
The West Greene SD has partnered with the United Way of SW PA and the Benedum Foundation to refresh kindergarten registration/orientation practices, work with pre-k partners, provide books, resources, and support our new phonemic awareness initiative, Heggerty.
On Nov. 2, the West Greene SD hosted veterans and families for the unveiling ceremony of the West Greene Heroes Wall. The wall serves as a tribute to all former West Greene alumni who have served our country in the armed services and/or served our community as first responders. The wall runs a twin-panel digital display in front of a patriotic wall wrapping. The display projects a slideshow with the name, photo, rank and special recognition received as a service member. The ceremony was well-attended by the community, and the wall has added a sense of patriotism and appreciation toward our heroes and country.
The articulation agreement between WGSD and Delaware Valley University has expanded to include 21 credits earned; which is equivalent to $21,000 in savings for students at WG who chose to attend Delaware Valley. Courses include Floral Design I/II, Ag Mechanics, Construction I, Horticulture I/II, plus the new CASE (Curriculum for Ag Science Education) Ag, Food, and Natural Resource courses.
Season’s Readings Family Reading Night was a wonderful success thanks to the help of plenty of people, including Jessica Bissett, Don Painter, Grace Pinto, Sophie Haines and Jim Elsenheimer. There were a lot of smiling faces and overall, parents seemed pleased with the event based on feedback received by the school district.
Pinto received a grant from the Greene County Community Foundation to support our efforts in building a structured literacy program that will soon be a requirement of PDE. She will be piloting Fundations, which serves as a prevention program to help reduce reading and spelling failure. It is integral to a Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS) framework, providing research-based instruction in Tier 1 as well as early intervention (Tier 2) for students at risk for reading difficulties. To support the implementation of an MTSS framework, progress monitoring is built into Fundations. This allows students requiring a more intensive program to be identified early before undergoing years of struggle. A special thank you to Melissa Ullom for helping in the grant writing process. It was definitely a team effort.
{div}Students in Lorie Hildreth’s 3D design class solved a big problem for Budd Baer Subaru, printing a part for Jim Thompson, a Subaru master technician and service manager, helping him complete an important repair.
West Greene’s science department recently received training on a new scanning electron microscope (SEM). An SEM is different from a typical microscope in that it uses a beam of electrons, which provides better clarity and amplification, and ricochets off of the surface of the specimen to be collected by various sensors. That information becomes the raw data students can use to conduct an analysis of the material, helping to determine the elemental composition, purity, nanoscopic structures and more. The device provides students with the experience of working with a laboratory-grade device while enhancing their knowledge in our course sections of biology, geology, nanotechnology, chemistry and forensics. Experiential knowledge and handling of this device alone sets West greene students apart from other candidates in the field of science.
WGSD was awarded $109,000 in PCCD grant funding for physical security upgrades through Act 55. This grant that had a tight timeline for application entries, and Ullom’s hard work in grant writing proved vital. With this grant, she has secured more than $1 million in grant monies for the district. For this momentous achievement, she was celebrated with a custom-designed plaque from the STEM Department and a small reception with teachers and administration.
In sports, West Greene softball coach Billy Simms surpassed the 250-win plateau earlier this season. Simms has guided the softball team to numerous WPIAL and state championships.
Central Greene
Superintendent: Dr. Kevin M. Monaghan
Central Greene School District added an AP Biology Course during the 2022-2023 school year, which has increased its Advanced Placement offerings to eight.
It added an eSports team that has competed in various tournaments this past year. The district is adding an eSports course for the 2023-2024 school year.
Central Greene completed Phase 1 of the high school renovation project in December 2022 that allowed it to move the seventh and eighth grade students to the newly renovated building. The scope of the project included updated air quality systems and additional classrooms to meet the needs of the student population. All students are now located on one campus. The current Margaret Bell Miller Middle School will be closed as of July 1. The new designation for the combined schools for the 2023-2024 school year will be the Waynesburg Central Junior-Senior High School.
Phase II of the renovation project will begin during the 2023-2024 school year.
The district will be creating a K-12 Media Center at the Waynesburg Central Elementary School for 2023-2024. This space will contain a space for a district-wide library, a mental health space, an ESPORTS classroom/arena and a STEM Lab that will afford the students access to 3D printers, laser engravers, pancake bots and other technology related items.
The Waynesburg Central Junior-Senior High School is revising its 2023-2024 schedule to provide students greater access to band and choral opportunities.
Note: Southeastern Greene School District did not respond to attempts seeking comment.
