Tourism was hit hard globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Greene County was no exception, said JoAnne Marshall, the county’s tourism director.
“In a lot of ways, we were able to return to normalcy midpoint last year in terms of what we were able to offer,” she said.
She said the county’s fairs and festivals are Greene County’s major tourism draws. Some events were cancelled and others were “reimagined” in 2021 due to the coronavirus, she said.
The King Coal Association’s Bituminous Coal Show in August was cancelled due to COVID-19, she said, but they are planning a return in 2022.
The Rain Day Festival was moved from its regular location on High Street to Waynesburg’s parks.
“We’ll be back next year, because we had such a good time at that site,” she said.
“You always have a chance to try new things, and sometimes they do turn out better,” she added.
The Greene County Fair and the Jacktown Fair are among Greene County’s most popular attractions, she said, along with events including the Covered Bridge Festival and Rain Day Festival.
While event attendance numbers were low at the beginning of 2021, she said they picked up strongly toward the middle and end of the year. The outdoor events offered in Greene County drew higher numbers of people than usual, she said.
“People were looking forward to being able to get out of the house and returning to that normalcy,” she said.
She said Visit Greene County PA increased its digital footprint during the pandemic, upping its presence on social media and on sites including Visit Pittsburgh and Visit PA.
“Those were some of the things that we were able to improve,” she said.
While attendance in outdoor recreation areas is not monitored, she said it appeared that more people were enjoying the county’s outdoor offerings.
“We did see more people out in the parks engaging on the Greene County rivers and trails, walking or biking,” she said. “Those are a good draw for both locals and visitors.”
Marshall said Waynesburg University is now able to host its usual events and “welcome the public back.”
She said Visit Greene County PA is looking forward to promoting all of their events in 2022 and other tourism spots, including the Greene County Historical Society, events at Waynesburg University and its Paul R. Stewart Museum.
“It’s been nice to just fully return to what we did, plus using some of the procedures that we were able to use during the pandemic, increasing our digital footprint, and returning to how we previously operated,” she said. “For the most part, the last two and a half years have been a learning experience, and we will always continue to learn and move forward.”
