In January 2020, Republican candidates Mike Belding and Betsy Rohanna McClure were sworn in as new Greene County commissioners, joining Democratic incumbent Blair Zimmerman on the three-person board.
Belding and McClure ran in the 2019 election with a campaign promising transparency and change. After being elected and later sworn into office they said they were ready to face whatever challenges came across their paths.
One year after being sworn in, the two first-year commissioners said although 2020 brought more than its share of major challenges – these would include serious fiscal budget concerns, a need to fill many vacated county positions and, of course, COVID-19 – they believe many positive steps were taken in their first year to improve the way of life for county residents.
Building a team
Several senior staff members with extensive knowledge and experience left county employment in November and December of 2019, before Belding and McClure were sworn in. The commissioners said they initially faced a requirement to rebuild an effective staff that lacked an opportunity to be trained or receive a turnover with outgoing staff members.
“We believe that employees left their positions for either political reasons or because they were concerned about new leadership,” Belding said. “This led to several months of a gap in services because new people had to be hired to replace those positions. We had some issues, and even though it took some time to address them we now have the pieces in place.”
“We took advantage of people leaving by bringing in subject matter experts who could step in and hit the ground running, step up and take off,” McClure said. “We believe in treating people fairly … the goal is have everyone on the same team.”
An example of this, they said, is when several employees left the county’s planning and development department. Commissioners were forced to reorganize economic development into a “one stop shop” consolidating all planning, community and industrial development, grant writing and related functions on the second floor of the county office building.
“This initiative increased effectiveness of the staff,” Belding said. “That department is up and running efficiently.”
The board also began initiating significant leadership changes throughout county government, introducing team-building leadership principles and traditional organizational structure geared to increase “traits of good governance, transparency and accountability of employees,” Belding said.
The commissioners are also participating in a Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) analysis to ensure efficient and effective allocation of taxpayer monies.
“We are absolutely accountable to the taxpayers,” McClure said.
COVID response
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, the board of commissioners planned a mitigation effort that included shifting much of the county staff to telework, all while maintaining required operational capabilities for residents, businesses, industry and visitors alike.
The board also initiated a COVID-19 Task Force with local and neighboring organizations, emergency management agencies, county and state government officials, health care facilities and other stakeholders in preparation and response to the pandemic.
“We (also) effectively developed PPE and cleaning supply inventory, distribution and resupply protocols for our employees, local emergency response units, health care facilities, and nursing homes/congregate care facilities,” Belding said.
Both McClure and Belding said the county is currently serving in a supporting role in the statewide vaccine program, aiding in planning, communicating and facilitating vaccine distribution and administration as requested by local healthcare facilities.
Despite being hampered by COVID, the board initiated several programs to support existing county businesses and entice future development of housing, business and industry in Greene County with infrastructure improvements. Commissioners said they also increased use in grant applications where “we can still accomplish initiatives but spend more of someone else’s money.”
Despite the issues caused by the pandemic, Belding and McClure said it was equally important that county services were still made available to residents and that the well-being of county employees was a priority.
“As a functioning organization, we never missed a beat,” Belding said. “And, we stressed to all county employees to take care of their health, then take care of their families … we’ll figure out how and when they can safely return to work.”
As for county businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19, both agree 2020 was a tremendously difficult year.
“With the county already dealing with a declining population and a barely surviving economy, the pandemic greatly impacted businesses already struggling,” Belding said. “We were able to use ACT 13 funding to help nonprofits struggling through COVID, and we continue to try to find the positive, to grow as a county, through the ongoing virus … we lost loved ones, pillars of the community, we saw many businesses struggle. But we learned to work remotely, we learned to change and adapt, and help others.”
“We’ve been given an opportunity to really see what some of the strengths Greene County has to offer through this ordeal, and work to market those strengths,” McClure said. “By focusing on the positive aspects that are the core of what our county has offer, we can see better things ahead.”
Financial status
Belding and McClure both discussed how the current board of commissioners inherited what they refer to as an “inflated, inefficient county budget,” with a $5 million deficit covered by ACT 13 funding.
“Literally, every available funding stream had been zeroed out by previous commissioners,” Belding said.
Throughout the year, the board conducted extensive reviews and analysis of expenses, contracts, potential costs savings and opportunities to increase county revenue, which Belding said resulted in the county saving $1.5 million in the 2020 budget execution.
The board began reducing staffing as much as possible and making cost effective decisions on contracts, consultants, services, medical coverage and in-house capabilities.
In December, the county announced residents would see a tax increase – the first increase in a decade – because of the ongoing financial issues. However, Belding said even with the tax increase, the 2021 budget is $1 million in deficit.
“You cannot save your way out of a $5 million deficit in one year,” he said.
Increased transparency, communication
During the year, the board conducted six Town Hall meetings throughout Greene County. Belding said the board would like to continue these in order to “stay connected to the residents of Greene County, gather their concerns and work toward solutions – no matter the issue.”
Last year, the board began using Facebook to broadcast of all its public business meetings and archive for viewing for those who cannot attend. There has also been an effort made to keep Facebook posts and website information current and write press releases frequently, in an effort to “try to keep the public aware of current events, opportunities, and information available through the county,” Belding said.
Human services
Belding and McClure said although visible progress is often obscured by COVID-19 required isolation and social distancing, progress has been made in several key areas of the county’s human services program.
“We have had a big decision to make over this past year,” Belding said. “We have just completed a procurement process for the Health Choices; Behavioral Health Program with Greene County taking our Right of First Opportunity. That gave us the option to procure an MCO (Managed Care Organization), but we decided after much homework to enter into an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with BHARP (Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania) as our primary Contractor.
“This means we went from having the state having our voice, to the county having a voice for the people we represent in Human Services,” he continued. “We will now be able to explore additional services, providers and opportunities that were unavailable to us under the current model. Our providers to our covered lives were being paid less than our neighbors for the same provided services. With the decision the Human Services team made, that will no longer be the case.
“We also have also positioned ourselves for future reinvestment dollars that we have never had.”
Broadband initiative
The board initiated a broadband feasibility study – the first study ever conducted in Greene County – in January 2020. Fortunately, as the board was presented with research data and analysis, CARES Act funding became available.
“That funding was a jackpot for the county,” Belding said. “The county’s $1.2 million CARES Act funding investment increased broadband availability to underserved and unserved individuals, residents and businesses in the following exchanges: Bobtown, Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mount Morris and Waynesburg. The investment provides an opportunity for increased speed and reliability to 7,313 homes and businesses and included upgraded hardware and the installation of 171 miles of fiber.
“We are poised more for success now than we have ever been before,” he continued.
“Without a doubt, broadband availability is a huge issue for this county, and after COVID struck it became even more important for us,” McClure said. “It’s a huge issue, a huge priority for us. Broadband is just as important to our residents as any other type of infrastructure. Just look at the amount of people who had to work remotely through COVID. Just through the pandemic alone, we all learned quickly how essential broadband availability is to us. ”
Wisecarver project
McClure and Belding said a significant highlight of 2020 was the progress of the $2.5 million Wisecarver recreational project on the west side of Waynesburg, consisting of 300 acres and a reservoir.
“We finally obtained DEP permitting and have established a phased approach toward completion,” Belding said. “The first phase will begin this spring with a softball field, parking lot, concession stand, walking trail and potentially a kayak/canoe launch site, which is pending grant funding. Phase one is approximately an $800,000 investment.”
Belding said construction on the project is expected to begin sometime this summer.
McClure said the project is important because it speaks volumes as to what Greene county residents want in their area.
“People want amenities,” she said. “We are country, we are rural, we want scenery, clean air, safety and recreational facilities and opportunities. Those attributes, along with strong broadband availability, are assets that we can market and bring people to Greene County. And what’s really exciting is that Wisecarver is just one part of our area recreation initiatives that people can be excited about.
“Our goal is simple – if we become a destination for sports, biking, hiking, kayaking, or other recreational activities, people will invest in our communities,” she added.
Challenges ahead
As Belding and McClure look toward the future, they said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“Financial issues will continue to plague Greene County until we can increase revenue through new developments for residential housing, businesses, and industry,” Belding said. “We continue to seek opportunities to diversify the economy towards new industries, technology, increased tourism and other potential economic drivers.”
The board also desires a more diverse workforce contributing to stability in consumer income.
“Once infrastructure is established, like broadband availability, water and sewage, why can we not have a portion of our workforce live here and work in New York or Baltimore or Washington, D.C.?” Belding asked. “Many amenities younger folks are looking for are right here, such as open spaces, biking and hiking trails, the river … and with the capability to telework, they could live here and work elsewhere.”
“Moving forward, we are committed to continuously improving communication, economic development, human services, everything that can be improved for the benefit of the individuals and families here,” McClure said. “We also encourage residents to talk to us, share with us their ideas on how we can do better. All options to improve our rural area are on the table. Through better networking, growth is inevitable.
“We are excited about the future of Greene County,” she concluded. “Every day is a new challenge for us, but we are committed to making our area a better place to live, work, play and retire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.