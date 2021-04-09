Amidst a year of uncertainties caused mostly by the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is certain: Despite challenges, Washington Health System experienced a great deal of progress in 2020.
Stephanie Wagoner, WHS manager of marketing and community relations, said that despite the pressure that the pandemic has put on healthcare systems around the world, WHS has accomplished some exciting growth and improvements.
“It has been quite a year,” she said. “Our dedication to the health of our patients remains steadfast in these challenging times, and we continue to evaluate the ways we can expand our offerings and improve the lives of our patients.”
Wagoner said WHS’s top priority in the past year has been doing its part to help control the COVID-19 virus.
“This has meant treating patients with acute symptoms of the virus as well as taking measures to keep all of our patients safe and healthy,” she explained. “We created respiratory clinics so that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms could be seen separately from other patients. Isolating potential COVID-19 patients ensures that patients are not exposed to the virus.”
Wagoner said WHS increased access to virtual appointments in 2020, so that many patients could receive medical treatment from the safety of their home. The facility was also the first in Washington County to provide COVID testing, which they began in March 2020.
WHS also began treating COVID-19 patients with a cutting-edge antibody drug in December 2020. This treatment, she explained, can help reduce the severity of the virus and keep people out of the hospital.
WHS also opened three outpatient COVID-19 vaccine sites in February 2021; and, at the time of this publication, WHS has administered the largest number of vaccines in Greene and Washington counties.
“Right now, demand far exceeds supply, but we are committed to quickly administering vaccines as we receive supply,” she said.
To find more information on whether you qualify for the vaccine at WHS and how to make an appointment, visit www.whs.org/covid.
WHS also introduced its new lung screening program in 2020, which Wagoner said provides an opportunity for high-risk patients to monitor risk and access early detection of lung cancer.
“Qualifying patients will receive yearly CT scans, which are covered by most insurance plans,” she explained, adding that clinical studies have shown a 20% decrease in lung cancer deaths when patients were regularly screened.
Wagoner also said WHS received the Health Grades 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, a distinction that places the facility in the top 10% of all hospitals evaluated in the nation, by providing exceptional care of mothers and babies.
“Patients in hospitals with this distinction have a 40% lower risk of experiencing a complication than if they were in a hospital that did not receive the award,” she explained.
WHS also received the Healthgrades five-star distinction for vaginal deliveries for the sixth year in a row, as well as the five-star distinction for c-section delivery two years in a row.
Another impressive accolade WHS earned in 2020 involved advancements in cardiology. WHS received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain—MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020, only one of 124 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
“Our cardiology department is committed to treating heart attack patients to the highest degree of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association,” she said. “Participants in the registry use data to improve quality of care, thereby positively affecting outcomes of heart attack patients. We began providing new cardiac procedures known as TAVR and WATCHMAN, opening the door to less invasive surgical methods and improved outcomes for aortic valve stenosis and atrial fibrillation.”
In regards to WHS’s future, Wagoner said the facility’s greatest resource is its people.
“There are many factors that have led to an increased demand for nurses: a growing emphasis on preventative care, aging baby boomers and the rising rate of chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes,” she said. “To help fill our need for excellent nurses, WHS Greene launched a tuition repayment program to help local nurses pay off student loans and guarantee a career with our hospital system.”
Qualifying candidates must provide proof of outstanding student loan debt. WHS Greene will pay up to $10,000 in return for a two-year service contract.
Each year, the employee may reapply for an additional $10,000 in loan repayment for an additional two-year contract. Through the program, nurses may qualify for up to $30,000 in loan repayment for a six-year service agreement at WHSG.
WHS has also extended tuition assistance for phlebotomists and medical assistants.
“We granted five local students with a full scholarship to a phlebotomist training program and guaranteed them a position at WHS upon completing the five-week program,” she explained. “We plan to offer more scholarships in the future.”
A similar program was created for medical assistants; WHS offered full scholarships to complete the MA training program at WHS in exchange for a two-year contract with WHS.
“WHS is committed to investing in our staff and the quality of care they provide,” she said.
Meanwhile, Wagoner said a number of improvements have been made at WHS Greene in Waynesburg in the past year, such as the renovation of the inpatient rehab unit to better serve patients including those that need swing bed services.
“In the swing bed unit, patients who meet specific qualifications can receive extra care before being released from the hospital. The program combines medical care and rehabilitation, led by a team of doctors, nurses and rehabilitators and others, to allow the patient to return to his or her regular activities,” she said.
In February 2020, WHS Greene opened a spacious first-floor rehab gym, which features exercise equipment, assistive devices and spaces that simulate a real home, including a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Patients and their families can learn how to maneuver their homes safely and perform everyday tasks in a practical way.
WHS Greene also updated its emergency room; the goal of the aesthetic improvements, Wagoner said, is to decrease stress and create a calming environment for patients and their families.
Reflecting on the past year, Wagoner said the WHS staff is responsible for the facility’s success stories.
“We could not have made it through this past year without the hard work and dedication of our amazing staff,” she said. “Everyone stepped up to take on extra responsibilities. We thank them for their tireless work and selfless dedication.”
She added that WHS wishes to thank the community for their outpouring of support for the healthcare workers.
“You, our neighbors, made thousands of donations in the form of handmade masks, snacks, financial donations and more,” she concluded. “Seeing the community come together during such uncertaintimes gives us hope for the future and the great things to come in the next year.”
