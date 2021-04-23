Greene Chamber director reflects on tumultuous 2020, is hopeful for future

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted just about every aspect of life in 2020, and very people would argue with the statement that no entity was more dramatically and deeply affected than commerce.
Around the world and across the nation, COVID’s impact was felt by business owners who were forced to adapt to the “new normal,” restructure their business models, reduce their costs, eliminate positions and embrace technology; and in many cases, they unfortunately had to close their doors.
Despite facing their own challenges caused by the pandemic, the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and its executive director, Melody Longstreth, were dedicated and strongly committed to helping local businesses and organizations impacted by COVID. And, though she admits 2020 was a tumultuous year for area businesses, Longstreth said she feels hopeful for the future.
“I think the initial fear of what the implications were for our businesses and non-profit organizations were something that everyone shared when we were forced into lock down,” she said. “Then as it lingered, those fears started to become reality. I believe that Greene County certainly fared far better than a lot of communities across the country and that we will recover quicker also.”
As for the Chamber office itself, Longstreth said the office went from a staff of four to a staff of one over a period of several months, but only one of those was directly related to COVID issues as a staff member needed to care for family during the changes in schedules.
“So, we are now in a rebuilding phase for our staff,” she said. “While most were experiencing a lack of business activity, we saw a tremendous increase as we had to stay abreast of all of the relief funding opportunities and safety mandates in order to assist our businesses.”
Longstreth said the office made some significant changes in 2020.
“The largest changes were moving to remote working, loss of staff members and moving towards a virtual deliver method of many of our services,” she explained. “As we are coming out the other side of COVID, some of these changes will remain. We hope to return to the office the first of June and replace staff, but a lot of the virtual services will remain as they are working very well.
“Other changes are also under consideration but will be with the best interest of serving the businesses in mind,” she added.
Longstreth said her office was very busy in 2020 helping businesses experiencing issues caused by the pandemic.
“Our focus has been the dissemination of vetted information that will help navigate the struggles facing our business community,” she said. “There is so much information on the same topic coming in from many sources, that it could be extremely overwhelming. We were releasing information, sometimes daily, on programs that fit the business demographic here in Greene County through our two Facebook pages and our direct email service.
“We also hosted two COVID resource pages on our website, and personal calls and emails were made to many local businesses when a specific relief program applied directly to their business,” she continued.
Longstreth said the Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremonies to welcome new businesses and coordinates numerous events each year for its members. Unfortunately, COVID caused the numbers of those events to dramatically drop last year.
“In 2019, we hosted a total of 13 ribbon cuttings and held 38 events,” she said. “Last year before COVID hit, we hosted three ribbon cuttings … but (only) three after COVID started, in the fall of 2020. However, I worked with numerous individuals who took this opportunity to open a new small business. We hope that many of those will be on our ribbon cutting calendar as things open up fully.
“I am encouraging those who did open during the pandemic to consider a one-year anniversary ribbon cutting to celebrate their accomplishments,” she continued. “We have already held one this year with another one scheduled later this month.”
Longstreth said she is hopeful that many businesses can return to a more normal working environment, but she knows that there may be just as many who have shifted their means of delivery during COVID and reinvented themselves in a way that will prove more successful financially moving forward.
“I think that the pandemic has given everyone, my office included, a chance to look at ways to do things differently that may prove more beneficial in the long run,” she said. “In many cases, productivity is up for those with remote workers and costs are down as physical offices are downsized or eliminated altogether.”
Despite the challenging and difficult year, there was some positive news for the Chamber in 2020. The Greene County office was recognized as one of 80 chambers across the state for its performance and response by the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals.
The local Chamber also remained on the Pittsburgh Business Times list of the top 25 chambers in the Pittsburgh Region for the 16th year in a row, and Longstreth was invited by Chamber Pros, a nationwide Facebook group of chamber professionals, to serve as a mentor during a recent project to pair up new chamber directors with mentors to help them navigate the challenges of the position. She worked with three new directors from South Dakota, Missouri and Manhattan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.